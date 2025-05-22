The Ingredient Swap That Completely Changed A McDonald's Breakfast Staple

Our five-ingredient copycat McDonald's McMuffin recipe shows that simple can still be delicious when it comes to breakfast foods. Based on an upgrade that McDonald's implemented for a selection of its McMuffin sandwiches, the iconic fast food chain also subscribes to this culinary philosophy.

In 2015, the restaurant made a seemingly minor but important ingredient swap when it began using real butter instead of liquid margarine to cook McMuffin components, including eggs, sausage, bacon, and even steak for when you're feeling particularly famished in the morning. Similarly, the chain began using butter to toast the different types of bread used in its breakfast sandwiches, including muffins, biscuits, and bagels.

While initial plans involved a slow, gradual rollout of the new ingredient, the changeover took place quite quickly. In about six months, McDonald's completed the swap, which came in stark contrast to the often-extended timeline chain restaurants use when changing or upgrading items. Consider the planned menu upgrades McDonald's talked about in 2023, such as offering customers a bigger burger. These proposed upgrades were initiated by quality improvements affecting the restaurant's Quarter Pounder, which took place five years prior in 2018.