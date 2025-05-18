5 Steakhouse Steak Sauces Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Reviews
Even if you're a steak purist, you have to admit that a great steak sauce can really elevate a perfectly seared piece of meat. Steak houses are well aware of this, which is likely why certain restaurants like Texas Roadhouse and Peter Luger bottle their signature sauces and sell them directly to discerning home chefs. Since we've already ranked store-bought steak sauces from worst to first as well as the unhealthiest store-bought steak sauces, we were curious what people had to say about these name-brand steakhouse condiments.
We scoured online grocers such as Walmart, H-E-B, Straub's, and even Amazon to find every steakhouse chain sauce out there. Then we sought out customer reviews to determine which bottles are worth a buy and which ones should be left on the shelf. No single sauce on this list is definitively better or worse than the others since tastes are subjective (not to mention that all sauces scored pretty evenly in terms of star ratings — evidence that the steakhouse pros know what they're doing), so we also factored in elements like price and ingredients to lend the ranking a bit more nuance.
Regardless, it's hard to go wrong with any of these options. Whether you're devoted to A.1. steak sauce for its delicious flavor profile (thanks to inclusions like meat-tenderizing vinegar and tangy orange puree) or you prefer more avant-garde sauces for your steak, like horseradish sauce or cowboy butter à la Ree Drummond), customers think you should switch it up and give these tasty steakhouse-branded sauces a try.
5. St. Elmo Steak House Izzy's Sauce
St. Elmo Steak House opened on Illinois Street in Indianapolis, Indiana, over 120 years ago, but only in 2012 did it start bottling and selling its signature sauces directly to consumers. The restaurant's website describes its flagship steak sauce — called Izzy's Sauce, likely in honor of former St. Elmo co-owner Izzy Rosen — as "bold, rich, and one-of-a-kind," highlighting its "rich flavors of orange zest, brandy, and butter."
This sauce was the most expensive on this list, which contributed to its last-place ranking. Each 10.25-ounce bottle retails for $7.95 ($0.78 per ounce) on the St. Elmo website, which offers free shipping on orders over $39. Amazon also sells the sauce for $13.95 per bottle ($1.36 per ounce), but if you want to pick it up in person, you can use St. Elmo's store locator tool to see whether it's available at your local grocery store. The condiment's base is made from vinegar, soy sauce, and tomato paste but also includes a few unique ingredients such as brandy and orange juice.
Customers have given this sauce 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with fans highlighting its unconventional flavor notes as a main draw. One customer described it as a "dark, rich steaksauce [with] an untraditional note [of] Brandy and hint of orange. Delicious!" Unfortunately, not everyone appreciates this distinctive taste. One customer noted that only half of their household enjoys it, and another reviewer, while they spoke positively of the sauce, did write that it was "an acquired taste." Still, they concluded, "When I compare to A1 or something, A1 just makes your steaks taste like A1. Izzys sauce [isn't] as over powering and more of a [complementary] flavor."
4. Peter Luger Steak House Old Fashioned Sauce
Peter Luger Steak House began as Carl Luger's Café, Billiards and Bowling Alley in 1887, and since then, it has evolved into a respected steak restaurant and butcher shop with locations in New York, Las Vegas, and Tokyo (if you ever plan to visit, here's what to know before you go to Peter Luger Steak House). Its signature Old Fashioned steak sauce features notes of horseradish, lending its traditional steak sauce flavor a cocktail-sauce slant.
If you order online from the restaurant's butcher shop, you can get three 12.6-ounce bottles for $19.95 (about $0.53 per ounce). This sauce is also available from various online sellers, with Amazon offering a two-pack for $19.99 — that's just about $10 for each 12.6-ounce bottle, or $0.79 per ounce. Ingredients-wise, this sauce is made from a base of tomatoes and vinegar and contains other flavor components like grated horseradish roots, molasses, and anchovies.
Customers rate this sauce 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with one reviewer noting that it's "Less sweet than typical steak or BBQ sauce." People's interpretations of this sauce do vary, however, as another positive review described it as "a sweeter sauce with a touch of horseradish." Horseradish seems to be this condiment's dominant flavor, as one person explained on Reddit: "[It's] basically like a tangy horseradishey-bbq sauce ... Like if cocktail sauce and sweet baby ray's had a baby." Detractors, on the other hand, claim that this sauce is nothing special, with one Reddit commenter writing, "Literally tastes like a sweeter version of cocktail sauce. Not sure why people like it on steak." Other negative reviews mention an overpowering vinegar flavor and note that the bottle's expiration date was just a few months away from the time of purchase.
3. Andria's Steak Sauce
Andria's Steak House is a family-owned restaurant that opened in 1978. Larry Kenison, son-in-law of founders Sam and Muggs Andria, helped expand the business by focusing on growing its steak sauce brand, which Andria's website describes as "a versatile and delicious condiment that is perfect for adding flavor to all of your favorite meats." The recipe has quite a bit of history, as Sam Andria developed it the same year the restaurant opened.
This sauce features plenty of natural ingredients like onions, garlic, wheat, carrots, celery, and turnips as well as a few preservatives like sodium benzoate and phosphoric acid. It's available through the Andria's website for $5.75 per 15-ounce bottle ($0.38 per ounce) and through other online retailers like Amazon for the significantly higher price of $14 per bottle ($0.93 per ounce). If you're in the St. Louis area, you might be able to find this sauce at Straub's Fine Grocers for about $7 ($0.47 per ounce).
Customers enjoy this sauce on chicken, pork, and beef, with one Amazon reviewer writing, "It's good for much more, though I am not an avid cook. It is a more fluid based, with pulp-like/meaty particles throughout." Another reviewer claims the sauce "Makes any steak better," though they warn that it may make meat overly salty if left to marinate for too long. Few online reviews provided in-depth descriptions of this sauce's tasting notes, as many were simply pleased to find it online. One negative Amazon review, however, did point out some packaging issues, writing, "The bottle arrived with the seal under the cap compromised, the bottle was tossed out and not used."
2. Texas Roadhouse Classic Steak Sauce
The first Texas Roadhouse location opened in 1993, but despite what the steakhouse's name seems to imply, it didn't get its start in the Lone Star State. Its first location was in Clarksville, Indiana, but fortunately, the chain now boasts over 680 locations across the country (81 of which are actually in Texas). The chain began bottling and selling two versions of its steak sauce — Classic and Gold — in 2024, making this bottle one of the newest on our list.
Texas Roadhouse says its Class Steak Sauce "delivers a bold and rich flavor, with a punch" and noted that it's available nationwide from big-name retailers. One such option is Walmart, where the Classic Steak Sauce sells for $6.32 per 12-ounce bottle ($0.53 per ounce). You can also find it from H-E-B for $4.65 ($0.39 per ounce) as well as on Amazon for the more inflated price of $14.95 ($1.25 per ounce).
Customers thoroughly enjoy this bottled sauce, especially over at Walmart, where it's rated 4.5 out of 5 stars. One reviewer wrote, "I am an A1 snob and usually stick with that but this steak sauce is really good. It has an awesome flavor and texture." Flavor-wise, another customer described this condiment as "savory and tangy," adding that it has a "worcestershire base and some bbq flavor." Still, no steak sauce is without its naysayers. One negative Walmart review claimed they "would rather keep using [their] A1 sauce." They went on to write that the Classic sauce was "too salty and [had] a horrible texture, which was runny." Reviewers on Amazon also took issue with the high price tag, which may deter those who can't find this item in stores.
1. Texas Roadhouse Gold Sauce
Taking the top spot in our ranking of steakhouse-branded sauces is Texas Roadhouse's Gold variation. This condiment — surprisingly not the Classic version — is the same kind served in the chain's restaurants. Apple butter, a standout ingredient that's part of what makes Texas Roadhouse sauce so delicious, also sets it apart from more tomato-heavy options. While tomato paste is included in this sauce, it appears further down on the ingredient list.
This condiment edged out the others in this ranking thanks to its relatively low price. While the Classic Texas Roadhouse sauce is fairly affordable if you can find it in stores, its Amazon markup makes it a tough buy for those who require delivery. Fortunately, this 12-ounce bottle of Gold sauce is available for just $4.49 (or $0.37 per ounce) on Amazon. At Walmart, this sauce is available for $6.94 ($0.58 per ounce), though it does appear to be marked down from a much less reasonable $15.
Customers on Amazon — where this sauce is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars — rave about its taste and texture, with one customer writing, "The apple butter gives it a nice richness without being too heavy, and there's a little bite from the vinegar." They also noted that the sauce is thicker than expected, and while it isn't spicy, it does have "a little warmth that comes through at the end." Reviewers on the Walmart website (where the sauce has 4.4 out of 5 stars) also praised its "smokey flavor ... which [complements] the tangy-ness." Of course, not even this top-ranking sauce can escape a few negative reviews. One Walmart customer complained that the flavor "lacks the balance [they] expected and has an odd aftertaste."
Methodology
To determine which of these sauces deserves buyers' attention, we considered each bottle's star rating from various online retailers before reading through written reviews for highlights (and lowlights) relating to taste, texture, packaging quality, and affordability. This ranking is unique, however, in that customer reviews are not the only factor at play.
Price also played a major role in our considerations since star ratings were relatively equivalent across the board. We checked each bottle's availability from numerous retailers, such as Amazon, Walmart, and various regional grocery stores, then used those prices to calculate a range of per-ounce values for each sauce. These values ultimately determined the ranking's first- and last-place placements, though we also noted when a particular sauce used natural (or even unexpected) ingredients.
Worth noting is that both in-person and online prices for these sauces (not to mention their availability) may vary by location, so keep that in mind before committing to one over another. Fortunately, all five sauces had plenty of complimentary 4- and 5-star reviews, so it's hard to go wrong with any one selection. As is always true of food reviews, taste and texture preferences are subjective, so even if some reviewers didn't enjoy a particular sauce, plenty of others did — and you very well may be among them.