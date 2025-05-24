These 2 Bold Seasonings Take Roasted Carrots To The Next Level

Roasted carrots are a quick and easy side dish that pairs beautifully with everything from chicken to beef. While there's nothing wrong with just tossing them in some butter or oil and sprinkling on a bit of salt and pepper, there are two bold seasonings that immediately elevate your roasted carrots and will have everyone at the table reaching for seconds — Tajín and red pepper flakes.

Tajín is a versatile seasoning blend that contains sea salt, dehydrated lime, and a mix of dried chili peppers ground into a mixture that's easy to sprinkle on whatever you're making. It delivers a powerhouse combination of heat, thanks to the chili peppers; acidity, thanks to the lime; and salt, the universal flavor enhancer. You may have heard of Tajin's capacity to transform fruit salads, and since carrots have a natural sweetness, it works just as well for the roasted vegetable, adding depth of flavor with little extra effort.

Since you're already getting heat from the peppers in the Tajín, red pepper flakes might sound redundant, but they're not. You eat with your eyes first, so sprinkling a small amount on your roasted carrots will add visual appeal in the form of beautiful red and yellow flecks that complement the vibrant orange hue of your carrots. If you add them earlier in the roasting process, they also become a bit crispy, adding textural contrast.