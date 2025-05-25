14 Ingredients You Should Never Put In Marinara Sauce

Good marinara sauce should be simple, but so many cooks try to overcomplicate it. You want the tomatoes to be the focus, keeping unnecessary additions away. But there are some ingredients you should never put in marinara sauce that many people do. If you want to up your game and make a classic sauce, it's important to know what not to use.

As a food writer from an Italian background, to say I'm familiar with marinara is an understatement. But, I also interviewed four chefs and one recipe developer to get all the information I needed to write this piece. There were only a handful of ingredients that all our chefs agreed should go in a marinara sauce: tomatoes, fresh garlic, quality olive oil, salt, and fresh basil. Outside of that, you're in dangerous territory.

Italian food is all about delicious simplicity, so keep those extras out. If you want your marinara sauce to taste like someone's nonna made it, here are the ingredients you should avoid.