The Old-School Canned Chocolate Powder Drink You Didn't Know You Could Still Buy

Nesquik might be the most recognizable chocolate drink mix in the U.S., but you may be surprised to learn about an older brand that flies under the radar of most American consumers these days. Inspired to create an instant drink that provided both refreshment and sustenance, James William Rudhard began working on Toddy in 1919. After spending time in the military during World War I, Rudhard identified a need for a hearty beverage that could provide nutrients and energy to the troops. Now owned by Pepsi, Toddy made a big impact on Americans after its debut but is largely unknown in this country today. However, the beverage is huge throughout Latin America, and it's probable that Pedro Erasmo Santiago was a major factor in its soaring popularity.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Santiago was enlisted to advertise Toddy in Argentina and elsewhere in Latin America, which he accomplished with flying colors. In addition to spreading word about the product through radio shows and children's lessons, Santiago is also credited with developing the slogan "Toddy, breakfast for the whole family." While not as popular in this country, Americans can still enjoy the taste of Toddy, as the beverage mix is available on Amazon and the Walmart website here in the States. According to Amazon customer reviews, the product is very well-received. As one shopper proclaimed, "Wow this stuff tastes amazing!!! I'll be ordering again for sure!"