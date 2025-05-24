The Old-School Canned Chocolate Powder Drink You Didn't Know You Could Still Buy
Nesquik might be the most recognizable chocolate drink mix in the U.S., but you may be surprised to learn about an older brand that flies under the radar of most American consumers these days. Inspired to create an instant drink that provided both refreshment and sustenance, James William Rudhard began working on Toddy in 1919. After spending time in the military during World War I, Rudhard identified a need for a hearty beverage that could provide nutrients and energy to the troops. Now owned by Pepsi, Toddy made a big impact on Americans after its debut but is largely unknown in this country today. However, the beverage is huge throughout Latin America, and it's probable that Pedro Erasmo Santiago was a major factor in its soaring popularity.
Originally from Puerto Rico, Santiago was enlisted to advertise Toddy in Argentina and elsewhere in Latin America, which he accomplished with flying colors. In addition to spreading word about the product through radio shows and children's lessons, Santiago is also credited with developing the slogan "Toddy, breakfast for the whole family." While not as popular in this country, Americans can still enjoy the taste of Toddy, as the beverage mix is available on Amazon and the Walmart website here in the States. According to Amazon customer reviews, the product is very well-received. As one shopper proclaimed, "Wow this stuff tastes amazing!!! I'll be ordering again for sure!"
Tasty ways to use Toddy chocolate drink mix at home
James William Rudhard's goal of inventing a drinkable food led him to study malts (i.e., processed grains — typically barley) that imbue beverages with a toasty, pleasantly sweet flavor. Along with its appealing taste, malt is also a trusted source of nutrition that has ancient origins. Malt contains important nutrients like vitamins and amino acids, may positively impact mood, and can even help active individuals recover after grueling workouts. While Toddy certainly excelled as a way to provide sustenance conveniently and quickly, the mix goes beyond mere practical applications. For instance, adding chocolate powder and hot water to a Negroni cocktail offers a fun spin on the classic hot toddy recipe, which incorporates boiling water with bourbon, honey, lemon juice, and spices.
There are non-alcoholic options for using Toddy as well. The chocolate powder can be added to coffee to replicate a fancy coffee-shop experience right at home (without the hefty price tag). When it comes to creamy desserts like milkshakes, incorporating Toddy into the ice cream can create a more complex flavor profile, while chocolate mix can also be added to dessert recipes like cakes, cookies, and icing. While not strictly a dessert, Toddy can even transform pancakes by infusing them with chocolatey goodness. Toddy might be an American brand that was popularized by other countries, but chocolate lovers in the States would be wise to give it a try.