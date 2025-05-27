The Best Gas Station Hot Dogs In The US, According To Customers
Few things are handier than a hot dog when you're in need of a quick bite, and gas stations offer some pretty diverse — not to mention convenient — variations of the mealtime staple. We've already unpacked why restaurant hot dogs taste better than homemade (and in a similar vein, we've even shared an easy, expert-approved way to make hot dogs taste like restaurant quality). But make no mistake: A humble gas station hot dog is nothing to sneeze at. That's why we've combed through online forums, review sites, and social media platforms such as YouTube and TikTok for the low-down on which gas station franks reign supreme, according to customers.
Unsurprisingly, popular chains like 7-Eleven and Circle K made the list, but hot dogs from some smaller, more regional chains also garnered enough online praise to receive a mention. These hot dogs aren't ranked in any particular order, as opinions varied widely across the board. Instead, this is a collection of gas station hot dogs that received enough positive feedback in online forums to qualify them as a contender for the "top dog" title. Which one truly deserves that accolade is up to you.
QuikTrip
QuikTrip is a well-known gas station and convenience store chain with locations spread out across 17 states. Founded in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the brand is known for its friendly staff and high-quality food. Its hot dogs are a highlight for many fans, and they come in two main varieties: a classic hot dog and a jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage, both of which can be assembled by customers in the store's roller grill section.
Plenty of condiments and toppings are also available, though these may vary depending on your location. One video from TikTok shows a display containing dozens of sauce options, ranging from sriracha ranch to honey mustard to Buffalo sauce (the creator even highlighted several bottles of Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce). Classics like yellow mustard and ketchup (which, if you didn't know, isn't actually America's favorite hot dog topping) are also available.
Another fan posted on Reddit about some of their favorite Q.T. hot dog creations. Their self-titled "Carolina dog" consists of a jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage topped with cheese, mustard, onion, celery salt, and hot sauce. A commenter in the thread described their go-to as a QuikTrip dog topped with chili, cheese, Frito chips, and jalapeño juice. Few customers have commented on the taste or texture of the hot dogs themselves, but QuikTrip's website does confirm that it sells Oscar Mayer all-beef franks, which may not receive much love from high-brow foodies but do have plenty of die-hard fans online.
7-Eleven
7-Eleven stores may not always come with an attached gas station, but according to the brand's website, over 8,200 of its 60,000-plus locations do. This convenience store staple got its name as part of a 1946 rebrand highlighting the store's extended hours — 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. — but these days, it's known as a 24-hour destination for those seeking a delicious Slurpee or (more germane for our purposes) a tasty hot dog.
Known as Big Bites, 7-Eleven's hot dogs are some of the biggest and most beloved in the gas station market, according to customers. One YouTube creator demonstrated the process of assembling a jumbo Big Bite and showed the convenience store's range of toppings, which included individual packets of ketchup, mustard, and other sauces as well as chunkier condiments like salsa, diced onions, and sliced jalapeños. When YouTube channel KBDProductionsTV tried a 7-Eleven Big Bite, the host highlighted the fresh, steamy bun and praised the "baseball park taste." Similarly, Food Traveler in the I.E said in a YouTube review that the hot dog was "delicious" and "juicy" and that the skin had "a nice little snap."
Another fan sang the dog's praises in a Reddit thread, writing that "The Big Bite hot dog is the superior convenience store dog. Fake bag cheese and chili are a must." Yet another commenter who didn't live near any 7-Eleven locations explained that they were "SHOCKED how good their hotdogs were" when they visited California.
Circle K
The Circle K chain began back in 1951 in El Paso, Texas, but these days, it's a global franchise brand with nearly 7,000 U.S. locations. Known as "America's Thirst Stop" thanks to its exclusive beverages and partnerships with brands like Mountain Dew, the convenience store is also an ideal place to grab a hot dog.
While the brand's customer-facing website doesn't offer much info about its hot dogs or available toppings, online fans note that it sells smoked sausages, jalapeño sausages, and all-beef franks. Some also speculate that the smoked and jalapeño varieties are sourced from the Johnsonville brand while the latter are from the Ballpark label, though Mashed was unable to confirm this information.
Like any decent hot dog purveyor, Circle K offers plenty of condiments. One impassioned poster on Reddit lauded Circle K for the "Best hot dogs I ever ate" and waxed poetic about a double-dog bun topped with chili and cheese sauce. (This cheese sauce has also been highlighted as a favorite in several other online comments.) A 2024 YouTube video showed the host selecting an all-beef frank from the Circle K roller grill's numerous hot dog options, which also included a smokey cheddar sausage. Unfortunately, the condiment trays for sauerkraut, onions, and other fresh toppings were empty (except for relish), though single-serve packets for ketchup, mustard, and other sauces did appear to sit above these empty containers.
ampm
The ampm chain isn't quite as large as some others on this list, as it operates just over 1,000 locations in the U.S. Almost all of these are on the West Coast, but that hasn't stopped hot dog fans from expressing their love for this regional delight.
While ampm's website reveals little about the range of its hot dog offerings, delivery sites like Grubhub show that the chain has several variations to choose from. The star of the show seems to be its jumbo beef hot dog, but its jumbo spicy hot dog and jumbo Cheddarwurst get plenty of love on social media. One TikTok user also recommended the brand's Philly cheesesteak hot dog, though it's unclear whether or not this option is widely available.
When it comes to texture, YouTube creator Food Traveler in the I.E described their ampm frank as having a "nice little snap on the outside" and being "very juicy on the inside," and they even positively compared it to Costco's fan-favorite hot dogs. Toppings may vary by location, but based on customer reviews, classic options like onions, banana peppers, tomatoes, and jalapeños should be among them. In creator #SweatPantsJoeEATS' YouTube review of ampm's Tapatio hot dog, a collaboration that launched sometime in 2020, they noted that the dog featured "a lot of spice." While they enjoyed the item, the cheese inside didn't appear until their second bite.
Cumberland Farms
Cumberland Farms is another regional chain of gas station convenience stores. What began as a one-cow dairy farm in Rhode Island back in 1938 has now expanded to 575 convenience stores scattered along the East Coast. While its website makes no mention of hot dogs, plenty of customers on social media have praised the quality of this very item, so if you're planning a trip to your local store, just keep in mind that availability may vary.
In a 2023 review of Cumberland Farms' hot food selections, YouTube channel The Fluffy Bearded Man commended the chain's hot dog for its beefy taste, with one of the video's two reviewers saying, "You can taste the complete just-beef, none of that artificial flavor." They also noted the thickness of the sausage itself and named ketchup, mustard, and relish as just a few of the available condiments. Both reviewers agreed the item deserved a 7/10 rating.
Over on TikTok, creator @addiebowley tried out the chain's Blazin' Cheddar Sausage, pointing out its "Exclusive Item" label. Their location was unfortunately out of buns, but they were still quite impressed with the cheese-filled dog, saying, "If it had a bun, it's a 10. Without it, 8." Even Tripadvisor reviewers appreciate Cumberland Farms' franks, with one customer describing the chain as their "fav good-food fast-eat stop," writing, "I had two hot dogs on the first day of October 2019. Went with cheese and chili this time. Other times I slather on the relishes."
Sheetz
Even with just 775 locations, all situated in the Eastern U.S., Sheetz is a major player in the gas station convenience store space. This family-run chain has developed a devoted fan base over the years for its various offerings, which include everything from bakery items to nitro cold brew to — you guessed it — hot dogs.
Sheetz offers classic, made-to-order hot dogs as well as Bratwurst and Italian sausage. Its robust online ordering tool offers countless customization options, from the bun type (regular or pretzel) to various cheeses like pepper jack and provolone to a wide range of sauces. These include options like marinara, barbecue, Buffalo, honey mustard, and the chain's signature Boom Boom sauce, a tangy, sweet, slightly spicy mayo-based condiment. Toppings like chili, caramelized onions, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickles, bacon, pepperoni, and onions round out its impressive array of add-ons.
In a Reddit thread about convenience store hot dogs, one commenter cast their vote for the best with an enthusiastic, "SHEETZ! By far." Another fan wrote in the thread, "In for SHEETZ as well. I live thousands of miles from one and think about a trip at least once a week." When another Reddit thread on the Sheetz forum asked for topping recommendations, people were quick to suggest Boom Boom sauce, among other additions. One person wrote, "Boom boom sauce black olives and pickles," while a similar-minded commenter wrote, "My go to is boom boom, ketchup, mayo, onions." One TikTok creator recommends the chain's pretzel buns.
Stewart's Shops
What started in 1945 as a family-owned ice cream business has since grown into the Stewart's Shops brand, which operates a string of over 350 gas station convenience stores spread throughout New York and Vermont. The company has remained true to its dairy roots by offering a variety of ice cream and milkshake flavors, but it also sells more substantial items like burgers, chicken wraps, and (lucky for us) hot dogs.
Based on customer comments, it seems as though the roller grills in Stewart's Shops locations offer more than just standard franks. One person on Reddit shared a picture of their Cajun dog with meat sauce, which appears to also feature relish and cheese. After calling the item an "Upstate NY specialty," they added that the hot dog tasted "Spicy, but not too spicy" and even elaborated that they would "take a bath in" the store's meat sauce. Commenters in another Reddit thread also praised the kielbasa dogs.
This wide range of options was confirmed way back in 2013 when All Over Albany reviewed the chain's hot food items. Of its make-your-own hot dog section, the author wrote, "They offer everything you should need for your dog; not just ketchup and mustard, but also relish, onions, hot sauce, and meat sauce. ... [I]n addition to the regular hot dog, Stewart's also offers a 'Cajun' dog and kielbasa." While the reviewer's bun was a bit stale, no other customer comments we found echoed this issue.
Wawa
Wawa, a popular East Coast chain that boasts over 1,100 locations throughout 12 states, sells plenty of branded gear, from T-shirts to stainless steel travel mugs, and it even offers catering. Its food menu is wide-ranging, and while its website doesn't mention hot dogs in particular, online fans have reported purchasing the gas station staple there.
In 2022, TikTok creator @glizzylizzy8 showed off their Wawa dog — topped with just ketchup and mustard — and praised the item for its simplicity. "I like it because they're not trying to do anything fancy," they said (though they did bemoan the fact that the bun didn't come toasted). As for the hot dog itself, they said, "Honestly, good flavor, a good amount of crisp, just the right size."
As some may have guessed based on the hot dog's absence from Wawa's website, customers report that the item can be hard to find. One person on Reddit noted that across all of the Wawa locations they've visited, the hot dog station never appeared in the same place. Similarly, when TikTok creator @didnt_suck posted a review of a bacon and cheese Wawa dog, they began by saying, "You asked for it, and I can never find it, but today, they had 'em out." They enjoyed the dog overall, noting its impressive ¼-pound size and calling the bacon and cheese "great." So, if you want to snag a Wawa dog, just be prepared to do a bit of hunting.
Kum & Go
If you've ever taken a road trip through the Midwest or South, you've probably spotted a Kum & Go somewhere along your route. This chain operates over 300 stores and sells an array of convenient foods, from brisket burritos to Buffalo chicken Rollerbites. As for hot dogs, it offers both classic franks and Cheddarwurst sausages plus a range of toppings. (And if a classic hot dog bun sounds a bit blasé, you might be able to snag a pigs-in-a-blanket-style hot dog wrap.)
Back in 2020, a Kum & Go patron posted a photo of their decked-out hot dog to Reddit, and while their caption referred to the tasty-looking item as a guilty pleasure, they seemed fairly proud of their creation, which featured ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, and black pepper. A commenter in the thread chimed in to highlight one of the chain's specials that included two hot dogs, chips, and a 32-ounce drink for $4. Affordability seems to be a big draw for the chain, as a Tripadvisor reviewer noted when visiting a Brighton, Colorado, location that they got a great deal on a hot dog, chips and a drink.
RaceTrac
RaceTrac began as a series of Missouri gas stations in 1934, and it has since expanded to over 830 locations scattered throughout the Eastern and Central regions of the U.S. Today, it sells Nathan's hot dogs, jalapeño cheddar sausages, and a jalapeño cheddar kolache (a type of Czech pastry), among many other hot and prepackaged food items.
TikTok creator @rankins_reviews tried a RaceTrac chili cheese dog with diced tomato in 2024, and while they didn't intend to purchase one when they entered the store, they said that "it smelled so good, I had to get one." They praised the dog itself, saying, "Nathan's makes the difference," though they also enjoyed the chili, describing its flavor as "that fake, artificial flavor that you grew up with. I love it."
When the HellthyJunkFood YouTube channel visited RaceTrac for a hot dog, the host noted not only that corn dogs were available in the roller grill section, but also that the location had quite a few toppings on display. Based on what was visible in their video, some of these included brown and yellow mustard, ketchup, relish, onions, tomatoes, pickles, and something that appeared to be sauerkraut. Following a taste test, they praised the warm bun and claimed their Nathan's-brand hot dog from RaceTrac was "just better" than the hot dog they purchased from 7-Eleven.
Methodology
To determine which gas station hot dogs were among the best, we perused online forums, review sites, and social media platforms like Reddit, Tripadvisor, TikTok, and YouTube to hear what fans had to say. The more positive comments we found about a specific chain, the more likely we were to include the gas station on this list, particularly if those comments included specific taste and texture notes.
By our estimation, a successful gas station hot dog should be substantial (yet manageable to eat), have a fresh and preferably steamy bun, and come with a wide variety of toppings. As is always worth noting with chain establishments, however, the availability of specific items and toppings may vary from store to store.
While affordability was also a factor in determining whether or not a chain's hot dogs qualified for this list, we opted not to include each dog's specific price, as this often varied between customer reviews and is prone to change based on your location. In general, the hot dogs gathered here cost between $2 and $4 each, according to customer comments.