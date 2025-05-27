The Best Gas Station Hot Dogs In The US, According To Customers

QuikTrip is a well-known gas station and convenience store chain with locations spread out across 17 states. Founded in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the brand is known for its friendly staff and high-quality food. Its hot dogs are a highlight for many fans, and they come in two main varieties: a classic hot dog and a jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage, both of which can be assembled by customers in the store's roller grill section.

Plenty of condiments and toppings are also available, though these may vary depending on your location. One video from TikTok shows a display containing dozens of sauce options, ranging from sriracha ranch to honey mustard to Buffalo sauce (the creator even highlighted several bottles of Yellowbird Habanero Hot Sauce). Classics like yellow mustard and ketchup (which, if you didn't know, isn't actually America's favorite hot dog topping) are also available.

Another fan posted on Reddit about some of their favorite Q.T. hot dog creations. Their self-titled "Carolina dog" consists of a jalapeño cheddar smoked sausage topped with cheese, mustard, onion, celery salt, and hot sauce. A commenter in the thread described their go-to as a QuikTrip dog topped with chili, cheese, Frito chips, and jalapeño juice. Few customers have commented on the taste or texture of the hot dogs themselves, but QuikTrip's website does confirm that it sells Oscar Mayer all-beef franks, which may not receive much love from high-brow foodies but do have plenty of die-hard fans online.