The Easy Way To Make Grilled Hot Dogs Taste Like Restaurant-Quality

To some folks, a hot dog is a hot dog. For those who revel in a good dog, however, there is a world of difference between a killer frank and a lousy one. Now, it's worth noting that sometimes the best dogs are hiding in the most unlikely places — like gas stations, for example. But the same thing that makes a gas station hot dog taste so good is the same thing that makes any hot dog taste good.

According to Harris Mayer, chef and owner of Creamline in New York City, you should use a low-and-slow cooking method. While blasting a hot dog in the microwave can effectively cook it when you're in a pinch, it certainly doesn't produce a stellar dog. (If you absolutely must microwave it, at least make sure you use paper towels to reduce sogginess.) But the real magic happens when you take things slowly.

"Brush them with a little oil so the casing doesn't dry out and then crisp them slowly over low heat to accentuate their snap," Mayer tells Mashed. The highly coveted snap is provided by the hot dog's casing, which is more pronounced when natural casing — typically made from sheep or pig intestine — is used. Browning the casing works to deepen the flavor and, Mayer points out, intensifies the snap factor.