What Makes Costco's Kirkland Signature Ground Beef So Good?
Many people know Costco as a spot to score great deals on bulk quantities of everything from snack foods to paper towels. However, experienced Costco shoppers know the warehouse chain's fresh foods are also an incredible value, particularly in the meat section. Home cooks looking to step up the quality and affordability of their future meals should stop here on their next visit to check out Kirkland Signature's ground beef.
To the untrained eye, most ground beef may look the same. However, there are critical differences that can make a huge impact on your meal, whether it's a steaming pot of chili, plump meatballs simmering in sauce, or juicy hamburgers on the grill. For one, customers on Reddit report that their Costco grinds its beef fresh daily, something that may not always be the case at other supermarkets. Costco shoppers are also likely to end up with high-end cuts included in their Kirkland Signature ground beef, with employees noting elsewhere on Reddit that they routinely add steaks and other cuts that have reached their sell-by date to the day's grindings.
This emphasis on quality is perhaps the most important reason Kirkland ground beef is among the best meats you should buy at Costco. However, it's not the only thing that makes this tasty choice stand out. Affordable pricing is no doubt also a major factor in its popularity.
Affordable prices, high safety standards
As we've noted, Costco is famous for its budget-friendly pricing, making its hamburger meat an ideal addition to the list of things you need to buy at Costco before your next summer cookout. Although prices vary by region, Costco's freshly ground beef is often significantly cheaper than comparable blends at regular supermarkets, sometimes by as much as 30%. For large families or frequent meat eaters, this can be more than enough to justify the cost of a membership over a year. What's more, that lower price is compounded with Costco's high quality standards.
Kirkland Signature ground beef also scores some serious points for the painstaking efforts Costco takes to ensure its meat is processed in clean, safe conditions. A TikTok video posted by @amybalsam0 shows the deep cleaning that takes place in Costco's meat processing rooms. Commenters noted that these rooms were designed to be covered in disinfecting solution and sprayed down. Others chimed in to share their experiences with Costco's stringent food-safety rules, evidence of a company-wide commitment to ensuring its ground beef won't make customers sick. This is particularly important, as the beef grinding and packaging process can incorporate harmful pathogens deep into the meat, making it slightly riskier than whole cuts.
So, you don't have to wonder how Kirkland Signature stacks up to your local grocery store's beef; We've even determined that Costco's meat department is a cut above Walmart's. With Costco's cleanliness and quality in mind, it's easy to understand its popularity.