This Popular Frozen Breakfast Food Didn't Get Its Famous Catchphrase Til The '70s

If you grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons in the '80s, '90s, or 2000s, you probably saw an ad or two for Eggo waffles. These convenient, toaster-friendly breakfast snacks were a huge part of many kids' morning routines, and you can still find them in your grocery store's frozen section. However, what you may not know is that while the brand's origins date back to the 1930s (and its toaster-ready waffles have been available since the '50s), its beloved catchphrase, "L'Eggo my Eggo!" wasn't created until decades after the company's founding.

The playfully selfish phrase came about as part of a marketing campaign following a brand acquisition. Kellogg's purchased Eggo in 1970, and just two years later, the catchy slogan was born. It soon became the most recognizable aspect of Eggo's fun-loving, kid-friendly advertising strategy, and as the brand expanded its offerings over the following decades, "L'Eggo my Eggo!" cemented itself as an inextricable part of the brand's commercial identity. While Eggo eventually moved on to new slogans like "My Way" in 2009 and "Simply Delicious" in 2011, "L'Eggo my Eggo!" made a comeback around 2013, solidifying its timeless legacy.