This Popular Frozen Breakfast Food Didn't Get Its Famous Catchphrase Til The '70s
If you grew up watching Saturday morning cartoons in the '80s, '90s, or 2000s, you probably saw an ad or two for Eggo waffles. These convenient, toaster-friendly breakfast snacks were a huge part of many kids' morning routines, and you can still find them in your grocery store's frozen section. However, what you may not know is that while the brand's origins date back to the 1930s (and its toaster-ready waffles have been available since the '50s), its beloved catchphrase, "L'Eggo my Eggo!" wasn't created until decades after the company's founding.
The playfully selfish phrase came about as part of a marketing campaign following a brand acquisition. Kellogg's purchased Eggo in 1970, and just two years later, the catchy slogan was born. It soon became the most recognizable aspect of Eggo's fun-loving, kid-friendly advertising strategy, and as the brand expanded its offerings over the following decades, "L'Eggo my Eggo!" cemented itself as an inextricable part of the brand's commercial identity. While Eggo eventually moved on to new slogans like "My Way" in 2009 and "Simply Delicious" in 2011, "L'Eggo my Eggo!" made a comeback around 2013, solidifying its timeless legacy.
Eggo waffles have come a long way since the '70s
What eventually became the Eggo brand originated back in 1936, when Frank Dorsa and his family developed an easy-to-make waffle mix aimed at restaurants. This eventually led to premade, flash-frozen waffles that the company could sell to busy families looking to minimize the fuss of home cooking. The idea caught on, and today, Eggo touts itself as the "bestselling frozen waffle in North America." In recent memory, the biggest boost to the brand's popularity likely came in 2016, when its classic toaster waffles appeared in the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," becoming one of the most iconic food moments in TV history.
These days, Eggo occasionally tweaks its famous catchphrase, with one 2025 commercial proclaiming "L'Eggo your Eggo," and a 2024 musical spot encouraging fans to "L'Eggo with Eggo." The brand is also focused on creating more eye-catching marketing campaigns — like when it released waffle-patterned sneakers in 2024 and partnered with Coffee Mate the previous year to make a flavored creamer that tastes like Eggo waffles and maple syrup. (Unfortunately, our review of the item was less than enthusiastic.) Buzz-worthy promotions aside, "L'Eggo my Eggo!" remains a foundational element of the company's history and identity.