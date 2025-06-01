How One Of North Carolina's Favorite Burger Spots Got Its Start In A Gas Station

Great things can often start from humble beginnings. That's certainly the case for one of North Carolina's most beloved burger joints, Island Burgers & Bites. Though it's since moved on to bigger and better accommodations, this tasty restaurant first launched inside a gas station, a venue not typically known for high-quality eats. However, the proprietors have proven that's not always the case, especially when the food is this unique and delicious!

The spot's origins date back to 2012, when brothers Kanwar and Ajay Singh purchased an Island Kwik Mart and Sunoco gas station in Carolina Beach, a coastal North Carolina town about 15 miles south of Wilmington. Despite the two having no experience in the restaurant industry, Ajay proposed adding a small eatery in 2017.

Since the start, Island Burgers & Bites has kept it simple, with a menu that sticks to basics like its namesake burgers, cheesesteaks, hot dogs (though not your everyday gas station hot dogs), basic sandwiches, and sides. Nevertheless, the 200-square-foot kitchen rapidly earned a following of hungry locals, something that the brothers chalk up to fresh, high-end ingredients and a focus on consistent cooking methods (perhaps including some of these tips for making perfect burgers) that produce reliably great results.