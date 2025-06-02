Costco Vs Walmart: Who Has The Better Bakery?

For anyone missing out on having fresh baked goods in their neighborhood due to lack of actual bakeries, Costco and Walmart do their best to fill the gap by providing a variety of popular selections in their respective bakery sections. Costco shoppers will be familiar with the oversized muffins and customizable half sheet cakes that make special occasions much easier to pull off, and Walmart shoppers are likely aware of the trove of premade pastries, pies, and cakes found under various brand labels in both the big box and neighborhood market versions of the store.

Not all store-bought baked goods are created equally, and loyal shoppers at one chain or the other could be missing out on something special by limiting their bakery roadmap to only familiar territory. It's high time someone — namely, me — laid out the bakery sections of these two mammoth retailers side-by-side to find out which one rises to the occasion and which one falls flat. Considering Walmart's well-loved bakery items and Costco's popular bakery goods, it was bound to be a bit of a back-and-forth situation. But in the course of comparing and contrasting, I discovered that one company's specialty baked items are the better buy for anyone looking to spend their precious dough on the best bakes possible.