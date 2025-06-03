This Is Hands Down The Worst Chain Restaurant Fried Chicken
Food-based nostalgia is a very real thing, as certain tastes and smells can induce fond memories of jubilant meals with loved ones. Accordingly, it's difficult to determine whether a beloved food or dining establishment was legitimately amazing or if the fog of time has worked its magic on your memory. That's precisely where I stand when it comes to KFC, a once towering fast-food chicken franchise that now faces massive troubles in the U.S., including declining sales and store closures.
Back before the chain changed its name from Kentucky Fried Chicken (which likely had to do with a Kentucky licensing fee regarding use of the state's name in branding), it was a favorite of my family. So much so that I looked at it as a special occasion food.
As an adult, my love of KFC began to wane gradually over the years, and these days, the restaurant is so low-quality that it's been completely stricken from my fast-food chicken repertoire (for my money, you can't beat Hook Fish & Chicken, a smaller chain with various locations around the U.S.). My last dalliance with the brand took place a few years ago, and the greasy, flavorless nature of the once glorious chicken was the final nail in the coffin. For even further proof, our ranking of fast-food chicken chains found that KFC chicken was quite inconsistent in terms of quality (though its side dishes and biscuits are often satisfying).
The Colonel himself noted KFC's decline before his death
Lest you think I'm alone in my disappointment with modern-day KFC, decreased quality at the chain is a common complaint among chicken-loving fast-food aficionados. On Reddit, a poster had harsh words for the restaurant, stating, "KFC is disgusting and is one of the most overrated fast food options there is." A commenter added, "When I was a kid I liked KFC and I just can't figure out if that's because I was a dumb kid or because it used to be better. Any time I've had it in the last 10 years I've been grossed out and disappointed."
KFC's founder, the bombastic yet ingenious Colonel Harland Sanders, also took umbrage at what the brand had become, only his ire was raised decades before consumers detected a change in the once beloved chicken. Sanders was very particular about his way of doing things, and his meticulously fried chicken was widely loved. However, in the interest of keeping costs manageable, KFC brass tweaked many of the practices at the chain to boost efficiency. Perhaps the restaurant's current sorry state resulted from these continued efficiency efforts and left behind a shell of the "11 herbs and spices" philosophy the chain once boasted.
While KFC locations in the states have seen better days, the chain is thriving in other parts of the world. Just consider Japan's obsession with KFC Christmas traditions, complete with "Colonel Santa," which places Harlan Sanders in the iconic role of the rosy-cheeked purveyor of gifts.