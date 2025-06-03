This Is Hands Down The Worst Chain Restaurant Fried Chicken

Food-based nostalgia is a very real thing, as certain tastes and smells can induce fond memories of jubilant meals with loved ones. Accordingly, it's difficult to determine whether a beloved food or dining establishment was legitimately amazing or if the fog of time has worked its magic on your memory. That's precisely where I stand when it comes to KFC, a once towering fast-food chicken franchise that now faces massive troubles in the U.S., including declining sales and store closures.

Back before the chain changed its name from Kentucky Fried Chicken (which likely had to do with a Kentucky licensing fee regarding use of the state's name in branding), it was a favorite of my family. So much so that I looked at it as a special occasion food.

As an adult, my love of KFC began to wane gradually over the years, and these days, the restaurant is so low-quality that it's been completely stricken from my fast-food chicken repertoire (for my money, you can't beat Hook Fish & Chicken, a smaller chain with various locations around the U.S.). My last dalliance with the brand took place a few years ago, and the greasy, flavorless nature of the once glorious chicken was the final nail in the coffin. For even further proof, our ranking of fast-food chicken chains found that KFC chicken was quite inconsistent in terms of quality (though its side dishes and biscuits are often satisfying).