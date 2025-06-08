The Biggest Breakfast Food Recalls In US History

Breakfast isn't just the most important meal of the day, it's incredibly profitable for companies with the U.S. breakfast foods market valued at over $200 billion. Whether you prefer to start with a savory meal filled with eggs, bacon, or sausage; have a sweet tooth and like to load up on pancakes, waffles, and syrup; or instead prefer a light, healthy breakfast like a smoothie or fruit bowl, brands are happy to meet consumer breakfast desires.

But unfortunately, popular breakfast items have often been the subject of widespread recalls due to the presence of contaminants, allergens, and other health hazards. From fast and convenient options like frozen breakfast sandwiches to must-have ingredients like eggs, popular breakfast foods are no stranger to recalls by the FDA or USDA. While some recalls are small and impact only a single product, others reached record-breaking numbers, all in an effort to keep consumers safe.