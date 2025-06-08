There's A Diner In West Georgia That Serves A Trump-Inspired Meatloaf

President Donald Trump may be legendary for his obsession with fast food, but a particular comfort food is also near and dear to his heart. The Commander-in-Chief reportedly has a real fondness for his mother's meatloaf recipe, so much so that a diner in Georgia replicated the dish.

Located in Columbus, Ruth Ann's Restaurant was prompted to recreate the recipe in 2024 in honor of the Georgia Republican Convention, where Trump made an appearance. According to restaurant owner Mary Heisey, her restaurant was one of two that Trump intended to visit during his campaign for president, but ultimately, the business mogul turned head-of-state opted to check out Waffle House instead. Having Trump's favorite meatloaf at the ready, Heisey visited the Waffle House and handed off the dish to Trump's staff (though Heisey admitted to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that she didn't believe Trump actually ate the meal, stating, "I wouldn't give a random bag of food to my boss.").

Eventually, Ruth Ann's Restaurant added "Trump Loaf" to its offerings, though the establishment doesn't call it by that name on its menu. However, you can purchase a Trump Loaf T-shirt from the restaurant, complete with what's claimed to be the original Trump family meatloaf recipe on the back.