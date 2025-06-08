There's A Diner In West Georgia That Serves A Trump-Inspired Meatloaf
President Donald Trump may be legendary for his obsession with fast food, but a particular comfort food is also near and dear to his heart. The Commander-in-Chief reportedly has a real fondness for his mother's meatloaf recipe, so much so that a diner in Georgia replicated the dish.
Located in Columbus, Ruth Ann's Restaurant was prompted to recreate the recipe in 2024 in honor of the Georgia Republican Convention, where Trump made an appearance. According to restaurant owner Mary Heisey, her restaurant was one of two that Trump intended to visit during his campaign for president, but ultimately, the business mogul turned head-of-state opted to check out Waffle House instead. Having Trump's favorite meatloaf at the ready, Heisey visited the Waffle House and handed off the dish to Trump's staff (though Heisey admitted to the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer that she didn't believe Trump actually ate the meal, stating, "I wouldn't give a random bag of food to my boss.").
Eventually, Ruth Ann's Restaurant added "Trump Loaf" to its offerings, though the establishment doesn't call it by that name on its menu. However, you can purchase a Trump Loaf T-shirt from the restaurant, complete with what's claimed to be the original Trump family meatloaf recipe on the back.
What's so special about Trump's favorite meatloaf?
While many purport to be in possession of Mary Anne Trump's now famous meatloaf recipe, there's no indication that the recipes shared online originated in the Trump family home. In a YouTube video from the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Mary Heisey says she "downloaded the recipe" used to make Trump Loaf but didn't specify where it came from.
As for the recipe used at Ruth Ann's Restaurant, it's a fairly traditional meatloaf recipe featuring ground beef, onion, peppers, breadcrumbs, eggs, and seasonings. The major difference between Trump's favorite meatloaf and other recipes is the use of fresh tomatoes, as standard meatloaf preparations often use tomato sauce or even ketchup.
While not everyone is aboard the meatloaf bandwagon, the version served at Ruth Ann's Restaurant has been described as richly flavored and pleasantly moist, which is precisely what you want from the comfort food. Along with Ruth Ann's Restaurant, many other dining establishments have named dishes after Trump, including a 3-inch hot dog from a Chicago-based restaurant called The Wieners Circle (which, sadly, was only available for a limited time).