12 Restaurants That Named Items After Donald Trump
It's hard not to notice Donald Trump. The voice, the mannerisms, the incessant media coverage ... the hair. A polarizing figure like Trump, who is now in his second term as President of the United States, has inspired restaurants to put items named for him on their menus. Whether these items uplift Trump as a MAGA muse or depict him as an overcompensating agent of chaos totally depends on the restaurant.
Trump has had a public persona since the 1980s, first as a businessman, then as a cameo actor in '90s kid movies, and later as a reality TV host on "The Apprentice," but no one appeared to be naming restaurant foods after him back then. The trend gained traction in 2016, when Trump entered the presidential race against Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Since then, many of the Trump namesake menu items — and even some of the restaurants — have come and gone.
With Trump back in office in 2025, using his name and likeness as menu inspo is being revisited, but to varying degrees of success. It's a bold move for a restaurant to bring Trump into the business model, and it only works when the community (that is to say, the customers) are willing to support it. Take a look at the restaurants that put items named after Trump on the menu.
1. Trump Burger in Bellville, Texas
Trump has had restaurants named after him before — when he was doing the naming. At his famed Trump Tower hotel you'll find Trump Grill and 45 Wine & Whiskey, but Trump Burger in Belleville, Texas is not affiliated with Trump's enterprise in any way. Trump Burger was founded by Rolan Beainy, who moved to the U.S. from his native Lebanon in 2019. One year later, he opened Trump Burger in Bellville. On the menu, you'll find the eponymous Trump Burger and a meal called Trump Tower.
The Trump Burger is an 8-ounce Angus beef burger served with Belleville fries. The Trump Tower is a 12-ounce Angus burger also served with Belleville fires. The rest of Trump Burger's menu fare is similarly basic, consisting of a few other burgers and a small handful of chicken sandwiches. These items don't mention Trump by name ... because they don't have to. All of the burger and sandwich buns are branded with a stamp that reads "Trump" in case you had any doubt where your meal came from.
Beainy opened Trump Burger in praise of the president — a prospect that wouldn't work just anywhere, but has struck a chord in Texas. Shortly after the Bellville opening, Beainy launched a secondary Trump Burger in Flatonia, outside of San Antonio. And since Texas is a red state that loves red meat, two more locations are slated to open in 2025.
979-270-5062
233 S Front St, Bellville, TX 77418
2. Nolan Pizza Station in Kyiv, Ukraine
Ukraine is not the first place one would think to find menu items or food establishments named in Trump's honor. In Kyiv, there were two Trump White and Trump. One was a pizzeria, the other a café. Both were owned by the same man, Roman Kravtsov. At the pizzeria, customers could order a pizza called the Trumpino. To celebrate Trump's January 2025 inauguration, the café put a Trump sour cocktail on the menu.
Trump's attempts at a bromance with Russian leader Vladimir Putin (who spearheaded the invasion of Ukraine in 2014 and 2022) makes the existence of these businesses in Ukraine's capital feel off. It's also hard to imagine a swarm of locals heading down to the pizzeria and ordering up a Trumpino pie — even if it happened to be tasty. Nonetheless, Kravtsov stood firmly in his convictions, insisting that the restaurants were named as such because he admired Trump's prowess as a businessman.
That all changed recently. After news of Trump's volatile meeting in Washington, D.C. with the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, put (most of) Europe in a somber state, Kravtsov got on the side of his people. Trump White and Trump were renamed Nolan and Nolan Cafe. We have no idea who Nolan is but there's no way his name on the front of a restaurant irks Kyiv passersby the way the original moniker did. The Trumpino was retired during the rebrand.
+380-93-677-4936
Predslavynska St, 25, Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000
3. The Wieners Circle in Chicago, Illinois
Local favorite The Wieners Circle in Chicago loves puns, quips, and next-level sass so much that the statements on the marquee outside the restaurant have become as well-known as the hot dogs. The Wieners Circle regularly uses its exterior signage to denounce Trump and in 2016, an equally cutting menu item was created in anticipation of his campaign trail stop in Chicago. It was called the Trump Footlong, which was advertised by the restaurant as "3 inches of the best tasting, most flavorful beef you've ever had."
The Trump Footlong was part of a menu special The Wieners Circle called "The Art of the Meal." The 3-inch hot dog was nestled into a tiny bun and topped with mustard, relish, onions, tomato, pickle, peppers, and celery salt (aka Chicago Style). Those who found the Trump Footlong insubstantial could order the Trump Package which came with two 3-inch hot dogs, fries and a drink, or the Trump PAC: four 3-inch hot dogs, fries, and a drink.
This limited-time menu item became something of a cult classic for the restaurant, and it returned to the menu in August 2024, during Trump's third presidential run. The revival coincided with the Chicago Democratic National Convention, but just like the Trump Footlong, its comeback was short. The Wiener's Circle has since moved on from The Trump Footlong. Its cracks about Trump on the marquee remain locked and loaded.
773-477-7444
2622 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614
4. Beau's All Natural Brewing Company in Vankleek Hill, Ontario, Canada
Up north, Beau's All Natural Brewing Company put an item on its brewery menu that mirrored what many international skeptics were thinking: Trump's esoteric claims weren't actually true. Beau's Trump Sandwich combined ingredients that showcased the presidential candidate's outward shortcomings. It was full of baloney, contained Russian dressing, and was served on white bread with a small pickle.
It's been years since Beau's advertised the Trump Sandwich on an A-frame chalkboard outside its establishment, but the image detailing the sandwich's components has been given new life in recent times. Shortly after re-inhabiting the White House in 2025, Trump made claims that Canada would become the 51st state then followed it up with threats of a 25% tariff, prompting media outlets to revisit Beau's Trump "tribute" menu item. Relevant as it may be, Beau's does not appear to be offering the Trump Sandwich on its current menu. If it were, Justin Trudeau would probably order one.
866-585-BEER
10 Terry Fox Dr, Vankleek Hill, Ontario K0B 1R0
5. Taqueria El Tio Beto in Cuahtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico
Since Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016, his derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants and stringent border patrol initiative has strained U.S. relations with Mexico. The Trump Taco at Taqueria El Tio Beto in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua, Mexico is a reflection of that tension. The taqueria's owner, Humberto Erives Montaño, better known as Tio Beto, conceptualized the Trump Taco and featured it on his menu. He even provided an infographic that broke down the taco's ingredients.
In an interview with Diaro Chihuahua in April 2016, Tio Beto explained, "It's a politician taco with little brains, a lot of tongue, and we add a little bit of pork's mouth so there's some similarity." He jokingly warned that the taco is made with "crazy cow's brain," so customers should be careful. The Trump Taco was a hit at the restaurant, though Tio Beto suspected that people's motivation to order it had little to do with the actual taste and more with curiosity or their dislike of Trump.
Taqueria El Tio Beto's creative menu item attracted international attention ahead of the 2016 presidential election. Tio Beto insisted that the Trump Taco was a literal interpretation, "It's exactly like the gentleman. I'm not telling you falsehoods or lies. It's an invention that's true to life." he told BBC Mundo. The Trump Taco is not advertised on the restaurant's current menu.
+52-625-112-8693
Fresas #646, Cuauhtémoc, Mexico
6. Lucky Chip in London, England
In August 2015, London burger joint Lucky Chip wanted to celebrate National Burger Day with a menu special that was All-American and decided that the time was right to pay a cheeky homage to Trump. Lucky Chip named its menu special the Donald Trump and crafted it by taking stock of all the offensive remarks Trump made during his 2015 campaign for president. The restaurant also made sure to dialed up the American ingredients.
The Donald Trump was cooked medium, and Lucky Chip advised that it might be a little bloody — a reference to Trump's insinuation that news anchor Megyn Kelly was menstruating when she questioned him during a Republican debate weeks before. Accompanying the beef patty was applewood smoked bacon and American cheese (of the orange variety). Grilled onions mimicked the strands of Trump's sparse, bouffant hair and a Bourbon and vanilla barbecue sauce made the Donald Trump "really, really rich." Slices of pickle were meant to "leave a sour taste in your mouth" and because the theme was Trump, Lucky Chip pointed out that this burger contained no Mexican ingredients.
+44-20-7354-9993
44 Essex Rd, London N1 8LN, United Kingdom
7. Del Frisco's Grille in multiple locations
When Trump squared off with Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, Del Frisco's Grille came up with a couple of satirical burgers that drew upon their rivalry. The new additions were called "The Donald" and "The Hillary" and released in July 2016 as part of Del Frisco's Political Burgers limited-edition promotion. The Donald featured two thin, double-griddled, beef patties, aged cheddar cheese, Bibb lettuce, and heirloom tomatoes, contents that were "stacked almost as high as Mr. Trump's proposed wall" according to Del Frisco's. Its bun was dusted with gold leaf and garnished with a dainty gherkin pierced with an American flag toothpick.
To make sure that the phallic humor behind its burger didn't go over any customers' heads, Del Frisco's furnished The Donald with the tagline: "It's sooo yuge, it will make your hands look small." The well-done patties were a nod to Trump's affection for burnt steak, while the gold bun seemed to reference his storied reputation as a wealthy business tycoon. Meanwhile, Del Frisco's choice of incorporating aged cheddar and a gherkin poked fun at Trump's idiosyncratic physical traits — or at least the perception of them. As for The Hillary? The contents of that burger were classified.
Multiple Locations
8. K Bar at the Kensington Hotel in London, England
Trump's first time at Inauguration Day was so politically polarizing in the U.S. that K Bar in London, England felt the nerves from across the pond. From its location in the Kensington Hotel, K Bar decided not only to air Trump's televised inauguration at the restaurant, it created a special menu to go along with it. If patrons got peckish while sipping K Bar's Hell Toupee cocktail, they could order a Trump Tower Burger which featured mac and cheese and a brioche bun.
The burger named for Trump was part of a by-request-only menu. It was a continuation of a politically themed menu K Bar promoted while the presidential race was still underway, and featured American dishes like cheesesteak, chili dogs, and Cobb salad. The Hell Toupee cocktail was previously sold beside a drink called The White Lady — back when Hillary Clinton remained in the running for the position of Commander in Chief.
+44-20-7589-6300
109-113 Queen's Gate South Kensington, London, SW7 5JA United Kingdom
9. The Suburban in Leavenworth, Kansas
In Leavenworth, a small town in the Kansas City metropolitan area, a restaurant called The Suburban puts an elegant bistro spin on classic comfort foods. It has also managed to do something most of the other restaurants featured on this list have not: make a Trump-themed entrée part of its permanent menu. It's called The Donald Burger.
Yes, The Donald is another burger named after Trump, but this one stands out. Owner and executive chef Jason Wiggin is a classically trained chef who aims to put his "redneck chic" flair on the food, drinks, and ambiance of The Suburban. We daresay that he has achieved that with The Donald Burger. Orange cheese is a must. There's also a lettuce comb-over, million dollar pickles, a (you're) fired egg, deplorable sauce, gold leaf, and Flamin' Hot Cheeto dust. Built up on one side of the burger is an obligatory "yuge wall of fries." Wiggins assures that he's playing it down the middle and it's all in good fun.
913-364-5003
402 S 20th St, Leavenworth, Kansas 66048
10. Vero in New York, New York
When restaurants name menu items after Trump, the go-to move is to begin tinkering with what will become another incarnation of the Trump Burger. That wasn't the angle for Manhattan wine bar Vero when it dreamed up Trump Meatloaf in 2016. Trump came of age in New York City in the mid-20th century, and from Vero's perspective, that meant honoring Trump's name with a mid-20th century classic: meatloaf.
A traditional meatloaf recipe is humble, family-oriented, and comforting — in other words, not exactly Trump's vibe. That's why Vero gave its Trump meatloaf an overhaul fit for the old-money misers that made the Upper East Side what it is today. Its hamburger delicacy was served atop a bed of sautéed spinach, dressed with caviar and truffle oil. Vero's then-owner Sammy Musovic knew firsthand that Trump enjoys meatloaf. In the early 2000s, Musovic waited on Trump at Manhattan's Sparks Steakhouse. Trump asked for meatloaf but it wasn't on the menu.
To keep the place bipartisan, Vero offered menu items named for the other presidential candidates running alongside Trump. The Bernwich, a pastrami sandwich with Vermont cheddar, paid homage to Bernie Sanders' Brooklyn roots and the state for which he is senator. The Hillary was a Chicago-style pizza with spicy sausage, bologna, and harissa sauce ... which was up for interpretation. A Cubano Cruz played upon Senator Ted Cruz's heritage and featured ham, cheese, pickles, and Dijon mustard. Vero has since permanently closed.
11. Northside Cafe in Winterset, Iowa
Before it became a restaurant with a divisive political side, Northside Cafe in Winterset, Iowa was best known as the place where scenes from the 1995 film "Bridges of Madison County" were filmed. Northside Cafe was established in 1876 and enjoyed a lengthy tenure as the town's longest operating restaurant. In January 2109, a Trump Burger went on the menu. It wasn't an easy item for everyone to swallow.
The burger was introduced in anticipation of Trump's visit to Winterset ahead of the Iowa caucus. The elaborate menu description as reported by Eater, read like it was written by a brown-nosing elementary schooler. It included lines like, "For the man who likes to ham it up for the cameras it's stacked with half a pound of ham," and, "We've added shredded cheese as Trump continues to shred the competition in the polls. Grilled onions for all the tears from political pundits who can't figure Trump out." before concluding with, "We're making the hamburger great again with the Trump burger."
Naming a burger after Trump plunged small town Northside Cafe into the touchy world of politics. Co-owner Scott Valencia said he received calls from former patrons informing him they would never come to the restaurant again — several had been regulars. Also, a half-pound of ham on a burger? Really? Controversy aside, the eatery's days were numbered. After struggling to stay afloat in the early months of the COVID-19, Northside Cafe shuttered in late 2020.
12. American City Diner in Washington, D.C.
The American City Diner, a popular eatery in the Upper Northwest district of Washington, D.C., didn't veil its political opinion in 2015 when it advertised "The Trump Sandwich: Full of Bologna" as a new menu item. It was a direct reference to the many attention-seeking statements Trump made that year during his bid for nomination as the Republican presidential candidate. Prior to the Trump Sandwich's inception, American City Diner didn't even stock bologna in its kitchen, but suddenly it was serving the divisive deli meat between bread in stacks.
Owner Jeffrey Gildenhorn couldn't resist the opportunity to make a statement about Trump through food. "He's got a really big mouth and a lot of the stuff that comes out of it is bologna, so I figured that a sandwich filled with a pound of bologna would be the only one big enough to fit his big mouth," was how Gildenhorn summed it up to Vice in 2015. The Trump sandwich was served with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise. It originally sold for $6.95 but after American City Diner sold 75 in four days, the price ballooned to $12.95.
American City Diner wouldn't get the chance to poke fun at Trump through its menu in Trump's subsequent runs for president in 2020 and 2024. American City Diner closed in 2018, following the death of Gildenhorn. It had been open for 30 years.