12 Restaurants That Named Items After Donald Trump

It's hard not to notice Donald Trump. The voice, the mannerisms, the incessant media coverage ... the hair. A polarizing figure like Trump, who is now in his second term as President of the United States, has inspired restaurants to put items named for him on their menus. Whether these items uplift Trump as a MAGA muse or depict him as an overcompensating agent of chaos totally depends on the restaurant.

Advertisement

Trump has had a public persona since the 1980s, first as a businessman, then as a cameo actor in '90s kid movies, and later as a reality TV host on "The Apprentice," but no one appeared to be naming restaurant foods after him back then. The trend gained traction in 2016, when Trump entered the presidential race against Democratic candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. Since then, many of the Trump namesake menu items — and even some of the restaurants — have come and gone.

With Trump back in office in 2025, using his name and likeness as menu inspo is being revisited, but to varying degrees of success. It's a bold move for a restaurant to bring Trump into the business model, and it only works when the community (that is to say, the customers) are willing to support it. Take a look at the restaurants that put items named after Trump on the menu.

Advertisement