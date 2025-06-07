Make Canned Baked Beans Pop With A Sauce That's Hiding In Your Fridge

Canned baked beans are a quick and easy side dish that pairs well with a variety of meats, particularly barbecued or smoked options like brisket and pulled pork. However, if you've ever had baked beans from a barbecue spot, you know that canned beans can't hold a candle to them. That's because most people make the mistake of just opening the can, heating the beans, and serving them as is. Right out of the can, baked beans can be a little one-dimensional in terms of flavor, which is why you need to incorporate a few mix-ins, including one that's likely already in your fridge — barbecue sauce.

The reason homemade baked beans are so delicious is all the extra spices and seasonings plus the time simmering or smoking to develop a complex and deep flavor profile. Barbecue sauce can help move you in the right direction. Most barbecue sauces contain vinegar, which adds some tang and cuts through the starchy blandness of the beans. They typically are sweetened with molasses or brown sugar, adding another layer of flavor. Plus, they feature a mix of spices like garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, and more, which will immediately liven up lackluster beans.

Additionally, you can find variations that match the flavor you want. Use Carolina-style for a tangy take, Kansas City for something a bit sweeter, or anything that bills itself as smoky if you love beans that taste like they've been simmering over a campfire all day.