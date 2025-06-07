Make Canned Baked Beans Pop With A Sauce That's Hiding In Your Fridge
Canned baked beans are a quick and easy side dish that pairs well with a variety of meats, particularly barbecued or smoked options like brisket and pulled pork. However, if you've ever had baked beans from a barbecue spot, you know that canned beans can't hold a candle to them. That's because most people make the mistake of just opening the can, heating the beans, and serving them as is. Right out of the can, baked beans can be a little one-dimensional in terms of flavor, which is why you need to incorporate a few mix-ins, including one that's likely already in your fridge — barbecue sauce.
The reason homemade baked beans are so delicious is all the extra spices and seasonings plus the time simmering or smoking to develop a complex and deep flavor profile. Barbecue sauce can help move you in the right direction. Most barbecue sauces contain vinegar, which adds some tang and cuts through the starchy blandness of the beans. They typically are sweetened with molasses or brown sugar, adding another layer of flavor. Plus, they feature a mix of spices like garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, and more, which will immediately liven up lackluster beans.
Additionally, you can find variations that match the flavor you want. Use Carolina-style for a tangy take, Kansas City for something a bit sweeter, or anything that bills itself as smoky if you love beans that taste like they've been simmering over a campfire all day.
How to incorporate the BBQ sauce
You want to start with a solid base of flavor, so try out a few brands to figure out which canned baked beans you prefer. (We have a list of the most popular canned baked beans, ranked from worst to best, as a helpful starting point.) Then, make sure to add the barbecue sauce at the beginning, allowing it to simmer with the baked beans as you're slowly heating them. While you'll still get extra pizzazz if you mix it in at the end, simmering the beans with the barbecue sauce helps all those flavors really meld together.
The amount is a matter of preference, but it's always easier to add more than to dial it back, so start small with one or two tablespoons of barbecue sauce per can of baked beans, and then adjust according to your taste. Love a healthy dose of heat in your food? Another simple yet flavorful upgrade is sriracha (or let your sauce do double duty and find a spicy barbecue sauce).
Finally, if you're happy with the flavor of your baked beans but find the texture a bit one-note, consider topping your final dish with something like crispy fried onions or bacon bits to introduce some textural variety. For further guidance on amounts, technique, and other potential additions, our barbecue baked beans recipe is a great reference.