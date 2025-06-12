This Underappreciated Steak Cut Deserves A Spot On Your Grill
If the weather is nice, and the urge to cook strikes, it's a great time to bust out recipes that are perfect for the grill. You might feel tempted to go for popular options like chicken, shrimp, or maybe ribeye. However, when it comes to steak, the true star of the grill, there's a less common cut that makes an excellent addition to your summer cookout repertoire.
Referred to as bavette steak (but also called flap steak and the butcher's cut), this piece of beef can be found on the bottom of the sirloin, just above the flank. That explains why people sometimes confuse bavette and flank steak even though there are major differences in texture and flavor.
While flank steak is often quite tough, bavette steak features a more tender and toothsome texture thanks to the granularity of the meat. It also has more marbling than flank steak, and that infuses the meat with added flavor. Bavette steak is typically more popular outside the U.S., including in Latin American and French cuisine. One of the biggest benefits of the cut is its cost; it is often quite inexpensive, especially when considering the quality it offers.
Best practices when cooking bavette steak (and how to find it)
Although bavette beats out flank steak in terms of fat content and texture, it can still become quite tough when prepared improperly. High temperatures are your friend in this case, as is a brief cooking time. It can take as little as two minutes per side to maintain a juicy interior and a crispy outer sear.
The cut is best cooked to medium rare, as higher doneness levels can leave the meat tough. Here, the meat thermometer should read 130 to 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it's cooked, cut the bavette steak thinly and go against the grain of the meat to further enhance its tenderness.
Bavette steak may be getting more popular in the U.S., but some consumers might still struggle to find the cut in their local grocery stores. You'll have better luck with butcher shops and specialty meat stores, as these establishments offer a wider selection that often includes uncommon cuts like flap steak. If it's your first time visiting such an establishment, check out our tips for your first trip to the butcher. For instance, if you have questions about prep and cooking of bavette cuts, don't hesitate to ask.