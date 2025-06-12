This Underappreciated Steak Cut Deserves A Spot On Your Grill

If the weather is nice, and the urge to cook strikes, it's a great time to bust out recipes that are perfect for the grill. You might feel tempted to go for popular options like chicken, shrimp, or maybe ribeye. However, when it comes to steak, the true star of the grill, there's a less common cut that makes an excellent addition to your summer cookout repertoire.

Referred to as bavette steak (but also called flap steak and the butcher's cut), this piece of beef can be found on the bottom of the sirloin, just above the flank. That explains why people sometimes confuse bavette and flank steak even though there are major differences in texture and flavor.

While flank steak is often quite tough, bavette steak features a more tender and toothsome texture thanks to the granularity of the meat. It also has more marbling than flank steak, and that infuses the meat with added flavor. Bavette steak is typically more popular outside the U.S., including in Latin American and French cuisine. One of the biggest benefits of the cut is its cost; it is often quite inexpensive, especially when considering the quality it offers.