The Differences Between Flank And Bavette Steak

Choosing the right cut of steak can be overwhelming, to the point that some obscure cuts are often ignored in favor of more familiar choices like sirloin, rump, or T-bone. When it comes to cuts that sit fairly close together on the animal, such as the flank and the bavette, understanding their differences can be tricky.

A bavette cut sits on the lower end of the bottom sirloin, just above the flank, and is also known as a flap steak. Its name is an abbreviated version of the French phrase "bavette d'aloyau," which means "bib of the sirloin." Flank, on the other hand, is pretty self-explanatory and refers to the area between the cow's ribs and hips. You may see bavette and flank used interchangeably in some scenarios, but to conflate the two is to overlook their unique characteristics and flavor potential.

While cooking methods and seasonings will partially determine your steak's taste, each cut's naturally occurring flavor and texture are heavily influenced by how each body part is used. Cuts taken from areas that see heavier use (around the legs and flank, for example) tend to be leaner and chewier thanks to the build-up of muscle tissue. Areas that see less use, such as the tenderloin, are softer and more likely to melt in your mouth. Fattier cuts like rump are lined with marbling — fatty deposits that melt during cooking and infuse your meat with delicious bursts of additional flavor.