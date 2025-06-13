What Happened To Those Little Cans Of Frozen Orange Juice?

Those of a certain age no doubt remember cans of frozen orange juice concentrate, once an everyday staple on countless breakfast tables around the U.S. However, in recent decades, it's clear they've become less common, no longer occupying the same space in American food culture or the freezer at your local supermarket. So, what happened to bring about the change in fortunes for this iconic drink? It turns out that a complex mix of evolving tastes and a changing marketplace is to blame.

To understand what happened to those little frozen cans, it's vital to understand what exactly is inside them. They contain frozen orange juice concentrate, a processed version of fresh orange juice developed in the 1940s (when it played a critical role in World War II) to allow the easy transportation of orange juice without spoilage. At the time, it was far cheaper than fresh juice and offered the benefit of being able to be quickly prepared by stirring into a pitcher of water.

However, as of 2016, U.S. consumption of frozen orange juice concentrate had fallen to a paltry 1.4 million gallons per month compared to 19 million gallons of fresh juice. Overall consumption has fallen since the turn of the century, too. From a simple practical perspective, it's easy to see why supermarkets and other food sellers would dedicate less space to what's increasingly become a niche product.