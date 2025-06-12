Old-School Side Dishes You Rarely See On Tables Today

Side dishes rarely get as much hype as the main dish, but think about how sad your meal would be if they were missing. When you daydream about hamburgers, fries are often part of the deal. Chicken goes well with rice, and steak and potatoes are a match in heaven.

We all have our go-to sides when preparing dinner or ordering out, but our tastes have been shaped by the culture a great deal. What's popular now might've been seen as too boring or strange decades ago. If you've ever been in a recipe rut, taking some inspiration from history could introduce you to your new favorite side dishes or make you appreciate your same old meals even more.

Why have some side dishes gone out of fashion, and are they worth bringing back? Keep reading if you're ready to explore past decades and learn about iconic side dishes that people don't serve much anymore.