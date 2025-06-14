This Kitchen Appliance Brand Might Be The Most Unreliable One Yet

For home cooks, kitchen appliances are more than just tools; they're friends and partners in helping you achieve your culinary dreams and keep yourself as well as your loved ones fed with everything from innovative new recipes to comfort food suppers. Unfortunately, just like humans, not every appliance is reliable enough to be counted on, either now or in the long term. While all brands have their issues, one stands out among those in the know as a manufacturer worth avoiding: Haier.

The company makes a variety of electronics, with kitchen offerings including refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, and dishwashers. They're competitively priced compared to other well-known brands, with options ranging from under $1,000 to close to twice that price.

However, in an interview with our sister site House Digest, Jesse Andrews — owner of New England Home Pros — revealed the crux of the issue with the brand, saying, "Their refrigerators and dishwashers are poorly constructed and break down frequently within a few years. I once completed a whole kitchen remodel for a client, and within 8 months, the Haier refrigerator and dishwasher both needed major repairs." Naturally, that's far sooner than most homeowners expect to deal with issues for new appliances. The situation gets particularly fraught for Haier when things go wrong, a seemingly common occurrence. Although the company's offerings come with a two-year warranty, reports of difficulty with service are common on review sites like TrustPilot.