This Kitchen Appliance Brand Might Be The Most Unreliable One Yet
For home cooks, kitchen appliances are more than just tools; they're friends and partners in helping you achieve your culinary dreams and keep yourself as well as your loved ones fed with everything from innovative new recipes to comfort food suppers. Unfortunately, just like humans, not every appliance is reliable enough to be counted on, either now or in the long term. While all brands have their issues, one stands out among those in the know as a manufacturer worth avoiding: Haier.
The company makes a variety of electronics, with kitchen offerings including refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, and dishwashers. They're competitively priced compared to other well-known brands, with options ranging from under $1,000 to close to twice that price.
However, in an interview with our sister site House Digest, Jesse Andrews — owner of New England Home Pros — revealed the crux of the issue with the brand, saying, "Their refrigerators and dishwashers are poorly constructed and break down frequently within a few years. I once completed a whole kitchen remodel for a client, and within 8 months, the Haier refrigerator and dishwasher both needed major repairs." Naturally, that's far sooner than most homeowners expect to deal with issues for new appliances. The situation gets particularly fraught for Haier when things go wrong, a seemingly common occurrence. Although the company's offerings come with a two-year warranty, reports of difficulty with service are common on review sites like TrustPilot.
Finding better choices for alternatives
In total, the company has earned a pitiful 1.2 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot with over 2,000 reviews, the vast majority of which gave it just a single star. Customers repeatedly brought up poor customer relations, difficulties and delays in getting service for appliances still under warranty, and other problems. Likewise, the brand scored just 1 out of 5 from Consumer Affairs, while reviewers on Reddit have similarly grim assessments. One user on the social media platform declared, "Any day beyond the warranty expiration date of a Haier appliance is a bonus day." Altogether, it's a good case that Haier could end up on our inglorious list of kitchen appliances kids have never seen in the near future.
So, where should those updating their kitchens look if Haier is a clear no-go? Experts often praise LG, KitchenAid, and Maytag among the typical brands, while those who can afford it may consider investing in higher-end options like Miele and Bosch.
Although a kitchen setup is highly personal, there are some good rules of thumb to remember (like avoiding the kitchen appliances you've been brainwashed into thinking you need; check out our round-up to find out which ones). When shopping for your next big investment, it's worth keeping the Haier brand — and its well-documented issues — front of mind to avoid a costly, frustrating mistake.
Static Media owns and operates Mashed and House Digest.