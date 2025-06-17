This Hidden Italian Gem In Colorado Serves One Of America's Best Chicken Parm Sandwiches
The Denver food scene is brimming with green chilis, Rocky Mountain oysters (which are actually deep-fried bull testicles), and other regional fare celebrated by locals and tourists alike. However, on the corner of North Downing and 34th, you'll find sandwiches so tasty, you'll wonder if you're in the Big Apple — or Italy. Lou's Italian Specialties is a deli that infuses authentic East Coast soul into the heart of the Five Points neighborhood.
Opened in 2018 by Joshua Pollack (the force behind Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Famous Original J's Pizza), Lou's pays homage to the great Italian sandwich shops of New York, bringing their spirit to the Mile High City. Whether it comes to making a dish entirely on-site or sourcing its ingredients with care, Lou's is committed to quality.
Rather than chase reinvention like many modern establishments, Lou's embraces tradition. The space merges a charming market with an old-school sandwich counter, where each offering is grounded in time-honored technique. However, one item earns steady praise: the best chicken parmesan sandwich in Colorado. The sandwich features a thick, juicy, breaded cutlet layered with marinara sauce, a generous shower of grated parmesan, and melted mozzarella (which is made in-house every day) all held together by fresh, chewy, crispy bread.
Lou's Italian Specialties makes a phenomenal chicken parmesan sandwich
The menu at Lou's Italian Specialties spans a range of textures and temperatures. In addition to the chicken parmesan, the hot sandwich lineup features comforting classics like meatball parmesan, eggplant parmesan, Italian beef, and porchetta and broccoli rabe. The cold sandwiches include horseradish roast beef; The Louie, stacked with Genoa salami, capicola, and ham; and the Veggie Delight, a medley of grilled eggplant, portobello mushroom, red onion, peppers, mixed greens, fontina cheese, and herb aioli.
However, the options at Lou's stretch well beyond sandwiches. Fried ravioli, mozzarella sticks, and arancini balls headline the appetizer list, while house-made pastas, soups, and salads round out the savory staples. The desserts — cannoli, tiramisu, sorbetto, rainbow cookies, and various Italian pastries — add a dash of sweetness to the experience.
Lou's currently holds a 4.4-star rating on Yelp, with hundreds of glowing reviews applauding its warm hospitality, quick service, and standout food, especially the beloved chicken parmesan sandwich. "Had been looking for the past few months for the best chicken parm in the area — safe to say, Lou's is the best," a satisfied guest shares. Another customer recalls their first visit fondly: "We got the breaded chicken cutlet, the chicken parm sandwich, and macaroni salad. The sauce on the chicken parm was sweet and delicious. 10/10 bread."