This Hidden Italian Gem In Colorado Serves One Of America's Best Chicken Parm Sandwiches

The Denver food scene is brimming with green chilis, Rocky Mountain oysters (which are actually deep-fried bull testicles), and other regional fare celebrated by locals and tourists alike. However, on the corner of North Downing and 34th, you'll find sandwiches so tasty, you'll wonder if you're in the Big Apple — or Italy. Lou's Italian Specialties is a deli that infuses authentic East Coast soul into the heart of the Five Points neighborhood.

Opened in 2018 by Joshua Pollack (the force behind Rosenberg's Bagels & Delicatessen and Famous Original J's Pizza), Lou's pays homage to the great Italian sandwich shops of New York, bringing their spirit to the Mile High City. Whether it comes to making a dish entirely on-site or sourcing its ingredients with care, Lou's is committed to quality.

Rather than chase reinvention like many modern establishments, Lou's embraces tradition. The space merges a charming market with an old-school sandwich counter, where each offering is grounded in time-honored technique. However, one item earns steady praise: the best chicken parmesan sandwich in Colorado. The sandwich features a thick, juicy, breaded cutlet layered with marinara sauce, a generous shower of grated parmesan, and melted mozzarella (which is made in-house every day) all held together by fresh, chewy, crispy bread.