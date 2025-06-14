The Oldest Cheese Ever Found Was Buried With Mummies In China

Long before cheese boards became an art form or mozzarella crowned every pizza, people were fermenting milk into something both clever and sustaining. The oldest known cheese ever discovered wasn't stored in a clay pot — it was found in a tomb.

In 2003, archaeologists uncovered this ancient dairy product in the Tarim Basin, a desert in Xinjiang, northwestern China. It had been buried alongside naturally mummified bodies dating back about 3,600 years to the Bronze Age. The dry conditions of the region preserved the cheese remarkably well, allowing scientists to analyze it thousands of years later.

In an October 2024 study published in the scientific journal Cell, researchers — including Dr. Qiaomei Fu, a leading paleogeneticist at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences — sequenced the cheese's DNA. What they found was extraordinary: the cheese was made with a blend of microbes similar to those used to ferment kefir today. This suggests that the people of the Tarim Basin had developed a remarkably advanced method of dairy fermentation. Without refrigeration, they were preserving milk using a mixture of lactic acid bacteria and yeast, a combination that extends the milk's shelf life.