Golden Corral: Do You Need To Tip At This Popular Buffet Restaurant?

With meals typically priced between $12.99 and $16.99 – depending on whether you're dining at breakfast, lunch, or dinner — Golden Corral is an affordable option. However, that lower price tag can leave diners wondering how much, if anything, they're expected to tip. Even though it's self-serve, a team is constantly working quietly around you as you eat.

Tipping at buffets like Golden Corral sparks debate everywhere from dinner tables to Reddit threads. In one post, a user bluntly states, "There is no need to ever tip at a buffet. The workers bussing tables or refilling your drinks are just doing the bare minimum of the job they chose to apply for and take." At the restaurant that proclaims itself "America's #1 Buffet and Grill," tipping etiquette isn't always clear, especially when there's no server taking your order, but someone is still cleaning up after you.

The truth is there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Golden Corral doesn't add a service fee, and tipping isn't required. After paying up front at the register, you have the option of adding a tip to your bill or getting cash back to tip the servers. At some locations, guests say that staff members have offered their Cash App or Venmo handles on business cards to accommodate diners who may not carry cash. It's a modern twist that reflects the growing gray area around tipping at buffets.