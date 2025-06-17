Tucked Between NYC And New Haven, This Beach Town Is A Must-Visit For Food Lovers
Greenwich, Connecticut is a quaint town within commuting distance of New York City. This proximity has turned the town into a hub for movers and shakers working in Manhattan, so much so that it has become a hot spot for hedge fund firms. With big money comes big appetites, and Greenwich is a prime destination for culinary tourists thanks to the preponderance of excellent restaurants that inhabit the beach town.
Diners have their pick of high-end establishments, gastropubs, steakhouses, cafes, and seafood restaurants serving fresh daily catches. Greenwich's diverse community is a big reason the place enjoys such a rich foodie scene. Visitors can indulge in all types of tasty cuisines, including Chinese, Thai, Indian, South and Latin American, Japanese, and European restaurants. While many of the dining establishments in Greenwich are on the expensive side, there are also plenty of casual eateries that offer the same quality with a more reasonable price tag.
There's lots to see and do in town, but tourists are encouraged to visit Greenwich Avenue to get the full experience. Along with dining establishments, Greenwich Avenue also features an abundance of shops and other enticing attractions.
Where are the best places to eat in Greenwich?
With so many excellent eateries to choose from in Greenwich, visitors may be overwhelmed by the vast selection. Accordingly, it helps to have a game plan when navigating this haven for foodies. When it comes to sophisticated dining, L'escale is the place to be. Specializing in Mediterranean cuisine with a focus on fresh, seasonal ingredients, L'escale offers high-end dining plus a gorgeous view of Greenwich Harbor from the restaurant's terrace. Dinner service at the restaurant features Tsar Imperial Ossetra (a type of caviar) with buckwheat blinis, USDA prime steak, seafood risotto, and a "Plateau Degustation" (aka tasting platter) with jumbo shrimp, oysters, clams, and Maine lobster cocktail. The restaurant offers breakfast, brunch, and lunch service as well.
In keeping with the theme of Mediterranean cuisine, Greenwich's Mediterraneo restaurant offers diners a menu that's heavy on fresh seafood, as well as casual fare like pizza and chicken wraps. According to Tripadvisor, Mediterraneo is ranked No. 1 out of the town's numerous eateries, and reviewers on the site highlight the grilled squid appetizer, Margherita pizza, and octopus salad as a few of the many tempting dishes to try there.
According to Reddit, other dining establishments in Greenwich also deserve your attention. One commenter said that Firehouse Deli, a no-frills sandwich shop, prepared "what might be the best sandwich of [their] life," (a pastrami on rye bread with mustard, in case you were wondering). Meanwhile, Mexican food aficionados are urged to check out La Taqueria and its selection of tacos, burritos, appetizers, salads, and more.