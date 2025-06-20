Which Country Produces The Most Watermelon In The World?

The taste of a ripe, juicy watermelon is a true delight for fruit lovers, especially on a hot summer day. It's not just about the flavor; there are other reasons why you should start eating more watermelon, like its hydration benefits. Though it might seem like an all-American delight, the reality is that the world's largest producer of this crop is actually half a world away. China occupies a unique spot in the global consumption of watermelon.

According to 2023 data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAOSTAT), China produced a jaw-dropping 63,960,353 metric tons of the fruit that year, by far the most in the world. In fact, its output was over 17 times more than the country in second place, India, which grew and harvested a comparably meager 3,626,000 metric tons. Turkey rounded out the top three with 3,147,921 metric tons of watermelon produced in 2023.

China's 2023 watermelon production was so significant that it singlehandedly outpaced the rest of the top 10 watermelon-growing nations combined. Though it might surprise some, those who are familiar with Chinese culture know that watermelons are popular hostess gifts in China for a variety of reasons, from their favorable shape in feng shui to the positive cultural connotations of its bright-red flesh.