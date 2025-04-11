10 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Watermelons

Nothing says summer like a big slice of juicy, sweet watermelon. The fruit — which likely originated in northeastern Africa, but is now cultivated in countries all over the world — is a hot-weather classic. It's hydrating, delicious, and packed with goodness, providing plenty of reasons why you should start eating more watermelon.

In fact, watermelon is a source of vitamins A and C, fiber, and antioxidants like lycopene. The latter nutrient is associated with a reduced risk of chronic diseases, including cancer and heart disease. But one of the biggest reasons why so many of us love watermelon is the taste, of course. It's not just pleasantly sweet, but it's also tangy and a little bitter, too. All of these flavors work in harmony to produce a super-tasty snack.

If you feel like you're not getting the best out of your watermelon, there are probably a few simple reasons for that. It might be that it has a low water content, for example, or it's either underripe or overripe, which can impact the taste. There are also a few important hygiene rules to keep in mind with watermelon, like always washing it before you eat it, and never cutting it and then leaving it out for a long time at room temperature. To help you enjoy the tastiest, healthiest watermelon and figure out what not to do, we've gathered some of the most common mistakes people make with watermelon.

