The Biggest Macaroni Salad Recalls In US History

A staple of picnics and cookouts, macaroni salad is comfort food at its very best. While it's relatively easy to whip up a batch of this creamy, cold salad at home, most shoppers can find numerous pre-packaged varieties at their local grocery store, too. Many restaurants and foodservice organizations that offer macaroni salad also use pre-packaged products for enhanced efficiency and cost savings.

Despite the convenience of processed macaroni salad, however, it carries the same risks as all other processed foods in terms of potential food-safety issues. And when problems arise, food recalls are the natural outcome.

We did some digging and uncovered three significant macaroni salad recalls that have occurred in the U.S. These incidents affected products sold at major retailers like Aldi and Walmart, as well as bulk items distributed to food retailers and other establishments. In two of the recalls, food contamination was to blame, while the third incident resulted from inaccurate labeling that failed to disclose an allergen. It's true that food safety advancements have come a long way over the years, but it's not always possible for manufacturers to avoid these pitfalls.