Old-School Salads No One Makes Anymore

Few things on the dinner table can transport you to the past as easily as an old-school salad. Who doesn't have an instant memory flash of strange things suspended in Jell-O or mashed meat combined with unidentified ingredients sitting in your grandmother's finest serving dish? Some of these creations were a staple at a family potluck, while others made the holiday dinner menu into something peculiar and adventurous. Others push the definition of standard salad recipes beyond the lettuce-and-tomato basics. No matter what the occasion, old-fashioned salads had a way of indelibly marking the moment.

The further you get away from the era in which certain old-school salads ruled the table, the less likely you are to see them showing up anywhere, except maybe in movies as a kitschy nostalgic touch. Some passed because better things appeared on the horizon; others were lost to a change in regional traditions. But wouldn't it be great if you could revisit a bunch of these culinary concoctions to see what sorts of memories they evoke? With this roundup of old-fashioned salads it seems nobody makes anymore, you can do just that. Think of this salad assembly as something of a time capsule being opened for the first time in decades to remind you of what dining in days past once was. And if it inspires you to re-create one or two for a more direct experience? Well, that's even better.