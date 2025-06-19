The Old-School '70s Pizza Snack We Want Back
It's stating the obvious to say that pizza is a beloved food. Yet, despite its objectively cheesy perfection, a single piece can get messy on the go. What if there was a bite-sized snack that tasted just like that hot slice? In the '70s, Pizza Spins fit that bill, combining all the flavors of pizza into one crunchy bite — and we want them back!
Pizza Spins were crispy, wagon wheel-shaped snacks that featured pizza's most prominent flavors, including parmesan, tomato, pepper, and traditional pizza spices. The General Mills creation first hit grocery store shelves in July of 1968 as an ode to the popularity of pizza, and a commercial from that year marketed them as a product created by aliens to keep humans under control! (Clearly, society's collective pizza obsession was strong.) Pizza Spins were sold alongside other General Mills snacks like the onion-ring-inspired Onyums and the ever-popular Bugles (which, believe it or not, once came in cans). While Bugles endured, only a few years later in 1975, Pizza Spins were discontinued.
Although they haven't been sold in 50 years, there is an active community online dedicated to the snack. A Facebook group called "We miss Pizza Spins!" has nearly 500 members who post regularly, longing for the days when the snack was still around. Pizza Spins come up on Reddit as well, with users similarly reminiscing about the good old days.
Pizza-flavored alternatives to fill the void
Sadly, there's no indication that Pizza Spins are making a return any time soon, but there are plenty of options to fill that tiny pizza-shaped hole in your heart. Many popular American snacks come in similarly mouth-watering flavors.
For example, there are pizza-flavored Goldfish (as well as the more extreme Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheesy Pizza Goldfish). Like Pizza Spins, they feature flavors like tomato, onion, and cheese. If potato chips are more your speed, Pringles has its own pizza variety, and Lay's has hopped on the trend more than once with Deep Dish Pizza and Kettle Cooked New York Style Pizza chips. Trader Joe's is famous for its limited-time offerings, and at one point, the chain did sell Pizza Party chips, so if you happen to see them on shelves, snag them while you can!
Simple Mills Pizza Pop Mmms could be the perfect buy for Pizza Spins fans looking for something healthier. Made with butternut squash and red beans, these crackers are also gluten-, grain-, corn-, and gum-free. The ingredient list boasts tomato, parmesan, garlic, onion, and basil oil to create a delicious and crunchy pizza-like bite. Target's Good & Gather brand even sells pizza-flavored cashews. These fatty nuts are often used to make vegan cheese substitutes, so a handful coated in pizza seasoning could satisfy those Pizza Spins cravings.