The Old-School '70s Pizza Snack We Want Back

It's stating the obvious to say that pizza is a beloved food. Yet, despite its objectively cheesy perfection, a single piece can get messy on the go. What if there was a bite-sized snack that tasted just like that hot slice? In the '70s, Pizza Spins fit that bill, combining all the flavors of pizza into one crunchy bite — and we want them back!

Pizza Spins were crispy, wagon wheel-shaped snacks that featured pizza's most prominent flavors, including parmesan, tomato, pepper, and traditional pizza spices. The General Mills creation first hit grocery store shelves in July of 1968 as an ode to the popularity of pizza, and a commercial from that year marketed them as a product created by aliens to keep humans under control! (Clearly, society's collective pizza obsession was strong.) Pizza Spins were sold alongside other General Mills snacks like the onion-ring-inspired Onyums and the ever-popular Bugles (which, believe it or not, once came in cans). While Bugles endured, only a few years later in 1975, Pizza Spins were discontinued.

Although they haven't been sold in 50 years, there is an active community online dedicated to the snack. A Facebook group called "We miss Pizza Spins!" has nearly 500 members who post regularly, longing for the days when the snack was still around. Pizza Spins come up on Reddit as well, with users similarly reminiscing about the good old days.