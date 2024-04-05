Were Canned Bugles Ever Really A Thing?

Thanks to General Mills, generations of snack lovers have been sporting edible finger hats since the launch of Bugles in 1964. Although the taste of this crunchy corn snack is not groundbreaking, its hollow, semi-conical shape resembling a horn is unforgettable.

However, Bugles have not always been the same. Although the signature shape has never changed, and the expanded line of Bugles flavors still includes the original, the packaging once had a much different form. It might be hard to remember if you enjoyed Bugles after the 20th century, but it's true. In its initial launch, Bugles came in cans rather than traditional bags.

Bugles were part of a line of snack foods that promised fun chip shapes and included two other options: Whistles and Daisies. As detailed in a photo shared by Bugles' official meme account on Instagram, the snacks' slogan was "The snack that looks like a ..." The entire release was playful, with the unique shapes almost as fun as popping open the sealed lid. After the launch, Bugles' signature shape shot to stardom, and its counterparts faded into obscurity.