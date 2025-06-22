The Popular US Sports Drink You Won't Find On Some European Shelves

European nations have drastically different food laws than the U.S. and some American foods are banned in other countries, sparking a debate over how safe some of our favorite fare really is. Gatorade, the best-selling sports drink in America, hasn't exactly been favored by European regulation, and as a result, is difficult (or downright impossible) to find on many overseas shelves due to health concerns.

The first blow to Gatorade's standing in Europe came when the beverage was removed from shelves for containing brominated vegetable oil (BVO) as a stabilizer. BVO is vegetable oil altered with bromine. It was initially banned in the United Kingdom in the 1970s and banned by the European Union in 2008. Gatorade swapped BVO for sucrose acetate isobutyrate in 2013, and 11 years later, the U.S. finally caught up, prohibiting the ingredient after studies revealed it was associated with increased bromine levels in the body, leading to health issues, including neurological risks and negative effects on the thyroid .

Still, the sports drink isn't off the hook. The artificial dyes that give Gatorade its vibrant hues are heavily regulated outside the U.S. Foods containing Yellow 5 or 6 must carry a warning label in EU countries, and due to differing laws in specific nations, Gatorade is virtually impossible to find within certain borders.