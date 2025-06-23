Do Seniors Get A Discount At Costco?

A Costco membership comes with lots of benefits, such as savings on bulk items and generous refund policies. However, some older consumers may wonder whether the warehouse retail chain offers any senior discounts. For those unaware, many stores, restaurants, and other businesses offer discounts to people over certain ages, typically ranging from 50 to 65 and above. It may be true that Costco has much to offer shoppers, but the store does not appear to offer discounts to older adults.

It should be noted that it's not clear whether Costco has directly addressed the matter of senior discounts. However, the chain's website offers information on Costco new membership deals and lists different categories of people eligible for the offer. These categories include the military, first responders, medical professionals, teachers, college students, and government employees, but there's no mention of membership discounts for people of a specific age. Membership deals vary, but they can provide a discounted rate on a Digital Costco Shop Card or offer a single-use bonus of $40 (Executive Members) or $20 (Gold Star Members) depending on the type of deal you're eligible for.