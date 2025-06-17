This Is One Of Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants, According To Reviews
If there's one thing Thai restaurants excel at, it's consistency. Thanks to gastrodiplomacy programs initiated by the government of Thailand, many Thai restaurants are very similar to each other. Walking into one, you often know what you're getting into, which can be comforting. So, it's extra special when a Thai restaurant surprises you. And one hidden gem in Florida might be able to do just that. Thai Thai III, located in Cape Canaveral, serves Thai-Japanese favorites that receive rave reviews from tourists and locals alike.
Ranked No. 14 out of 43 Cape Canaveral eateries on Tripadvisor, with an overall Yelp rating of 4.2 stars, this hole-in-the-wall deserves a spot on your Florida restaurant bucket list. Thai Thai III's helpful customer service repeatedly comes up in reviews, with one Yelp user claiming it provides "the kind of warm, welcoming service that should be typical of Thai places."
Of course, good service can only go so far without food to match. Customers claim the eatery offers some of the best sushi in Florida. However, Thai Thai III's namesake cuisine doesn't disappoint, either. One Tripadvisor user calls its yellow curry with chicken and shrimp the "best Thai food I've had by far." The lobster pad thai, noted for its outstanding flavor and generous portion size, is a must-try. The volcano roll, a California roll topped with a saucy mix of baked seafood, is another fan favorite.
How Thai Thai III became a Florida favorite
The restaurant and sushi bar, located in a small shopping plaza on Astronaut Boulevard, may not look like much from outside, but don't be fooled. Thai Thai III has been servicing Florida's Space Coast for over 17 years. The owner is originally from Thailand and oversees a talented host of cooks making authentic Thai cuisine that's become a worldwide favorite, including classics like satay, five types of curries, and over 50 sushi rolls.
Location is another vital attribute that's kept customers coming through the doors for nearly two decades. Cape Canaveral is home to Port Canaveral, a popular cruise ship port, and Thai Thai III is within walking distance of several hotels. The restaurant sees patrons from far and wide and leaves a lasting impression on hungry tourists.
Floridians swear by it, too. One Tripadvisor user claims that the food is worth the hour-long drive from Orlando. If you get the chance to visit Thai Thai III, and you're wondering what to order (or avoid), we have list of 10 things you should never order from a Thai restaurant that can point you in the right direction.