This Is One Of Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurants, According To Reviews

If there's one thing Thai restaurants excel at, it's consistency. Thanks to gastrodiplomacy programs initiated by the government of Thailand, many Thai restaurants are very similar to each other. Walking into one, you often know what you're getting into, which can be comforting. So, it's extra special when a Thai restaurant surprises you. And one hidden gem in Florida might be able to do just that. Thai Thai III, located in Cape Canaveral, serves Thai-Japanese favorites that receive rave reviews from tourists and locals alike.

Ranked No. 14 out of 43 Cape Canaveral eateries on Tripadvisor, with an overall Yelp rating of 4.2 stars, this hole-in-the-wall deserves a spot on your Florida restaurant bucket list. Thai Thai III's helpful customer service repeatedly comes up in reviews, with one Yelp user claiming it provides "the kind of warm, welcoming service that should be typical of Thai places."

Of course, good service can only go so far without food to match. Customers claim the eatery offers some of the best sushi in Florida. However, Thai Thai III's namesake cuisine doesn't disappoint, either. One Tripadvisor user calls its yellow curry with chicken and shrimp the "best Thai food I've had by far." The lobster pad thai, noted for its outstanding flavor and generous portion size, is a must-try. The volcano roll, a California roll topped with a saucy mix of baked seafood, is another fan favorite.