Wendy's Was Never The Same After Founder Dave Thomas Died

Dave Thomas was a constant presence at Wendy's from the day he founded the restaurant in 1969 until his death 33 years later. The iconic square burgers, beefy chili, and famous Frosty all launched with his original simplified menu. Thomas' franchising expertise transformed Wendy's from a small, regional enterprise in Ohio into a national chain with over 1,400 locations by 1978. It's fair to credit Thomas as the main driver behind Wendy's becoming a global fast food juggernaut. So it's no wonder that the chain was never the same after the founder died of cancer in 2002 at age 69. Thomas would later say that there was no secret to his success — it came down to "persistence" and having "a passion for the business."

While Thomas stepped down as chief executive in 1982, he kept an eye on operations as senior chairman and did not like what he saw. Wendy's president convinced him to officially return after three years as the chain was faltering with quality control. If Wendy's hit a rough patch during this relatively short absence, imagine the crisis that ensued when he passed away. The chain continues to hold closely to the Thomas legacy, still touting his "quality is our recipe" slogan and proudly keeping his picture in many of its dining rooms. However, today's Wendy's is quite a different place from when Thomas first served a single burger over half a century ago.