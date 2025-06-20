This Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In New York Is Known For Its Old-Fashioned Diner Food
Sometimes, the most unassuming dining establishments are the ones that pack the most punch in the satisfaction department. Appearing on our list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, Dan's Place Two in Albany, New York, is keeping the proud diner tradition alive.
While patrons caution that the establishment isn't much to look at (one customer even wrote on Tripadvisor, "If you like aesthetics, then don't come"), the quality of Dan's food is the real star of the show. The restaurant features a wide selection of certified diner classics, including hearty omelets and breakfast platters, as well as sandwiches, burgers, dinner entrees, and desserts.
There isn't much information available about Dan's on the internet, as the restaurant doesn't have a website and isn't very active on social media, though it does have pages on Facebook and Instagram. Folks online claim that Dan's Place Two opened in 1988 and, as the name suggests, it was the second location to open after the original Dan's Place shut down. Dan's is also beloved by many Albany residents, per reviews posted on Yelp. One reviewer proclaimed, "The food was AMAZING! Perfect spot for true diner food," while another wrote, "The people are so friendly, it was incredible. BTW, the food is also fantastic, piping hot and delicious."
Dan's Place Two offers hearty comfort food and no frills
Albany residents are fond of visiting "Dirty Dan's" after a long night of revelry, since the diner opens bright and early at 5:30 a.m., but you don't need to be buzzed to enjoy the fare at Dan's Place Two. Its breakfast menu offers a standard selection of dishes, including eggs, pancakes, home fries, and the holy trinity of breakfast meats: bacon, sausage, and ham. Dan's also offers corned beef hash, an old-timey breakfast dish usually consisting of canned, salted beef, as well as potatoes, onions, and assorted seasonings.
If breakfast isn't your thing, check out Dan's lunch and dinner menu instead. The restaurant offers a large assortment of sandwiches and entrees (including throwback dishes like liver and onions and cube steak), as well as a decent selection of hearty burgers.
In terms of recommendations, one Yelp reviewer had this to say: "I mean seriously. Get. The. Emmy. Burger. Anyone can do a burger but they do it very well." In case your tastebuds aren't sufficiently whetted, Dan's Emmy burger features bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise, which adorn a juicy ½-pound beef patty. If you're in the area and are planning a visit to Dan's Place Two, just be sure to get there early, as the establishment closes at 3 p.m. (Dinner here is more like an early linner.)