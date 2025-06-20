This Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In New York Is Known For Its Old-Fashioned Diner Food

Sometimes, the most unassuming dining establishments are the ones that pack the most punch in the satisfaction department. Appearing on our list of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, Dan's Place Two in Albany, New York, is keeping the proud diner tradition alive.

While patrons caution that the establishment isn't much to look at (one customer even wrote on Tripadvisor, "If you like aesthetics, then don't come"), the quality of Dan's food is the real star of the show. The restaurant features a wide selection of certified diner classics, including hearty omelets and breakfast platters, as well as sandwiches, burgers, dinner entrees, and desserts.

There isn't much information available about Dan's on the internet, as the restaurant doesn't have a website and isn't very active on social media, though it does have pages on Facebook and Instagram. Folks online claim that Dan's Place Two opened in 1988 and, as the name suggests, it was the second location to open after the original Dan's Place shut down. Dan's is also beloved by many Albany residents, per reviews posted on Yelp. One reviewer proclaimed, "The food was AMAZING! Perfect spot for true diner food," while another wrote, "The people are so friendly, it was incredible. BTW, the food is also fantastic, piping hot and delicious."