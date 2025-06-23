This Old-School Canned Good Disappeared From American Pantries

The concept of nose-to-tail cooking involves using as many parts of the animal as possible to avoid food waste. This sustainable cooking method is certainly noteworthy, but it's definitely not new, as it's likely that people have been dining on less obvious cuts of meat for the entirety of human history. Take pork brains, a Southern delicacy turned convenience food, thanks to the proliferation of canned versions. While canned pork brains are still sold in the U.S., it seems the only remaining option is Rose pork brains with milk gravy.

Animal brains are categorized as offal, alongside hearts, livers, tongues, and other components. While it's hard to say definitively when the practice of eating offal first began, it's likely to have played a role in early human cuisine, as these easy-to-consume meats provided essential nutrition to develop the big, sometimes impressive brains humans are known for having today. Over time, offal was instrumental in sustaining poorer populations who couldn't afford fancier cuts of meat.

A similar sentiment was shared in more modern days on Reddit, where a commenter explained, "My Grandaddy used to love to eat scrambled eggs and pork brains. He grew up really poor during the Great Depression in rural southwest GA so they'd eat anything they could get their hands on." These days, pork brains don't have the greatest reputation, especially the canned variety. Consider that another Redditor described the pairing of pork brains and eggs as "Breakfast in Hell."