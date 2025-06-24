The Once-Struggling Breakfast Chain Making A Comeback

Placing No. 16 in our ranking of 28 popular breakfast chains from worst to best, First Watch is a casual dining establishment specializing in breakfast, brunch, and lunch dishes. Named after an old sailor term referring to the first shift of the day, the restaurant opened in Pacific Grove, California, in 1983, but it hasn't always been smooth sailing.

While First Watch has been around for decades, it lacks the name recognition of mainstream breakfast establishments like IHOP and Denny's. Additionally, a dip in store sales and declining customer traffic in 2024 was a source of real concern in light of consumer complaints that dining out has become prohibitively expensive. However, the chain resisted offering discount promotions to bring in more patrons over concerns about the long-term impact.

First Watch CEO Chris Tomasso told Nation's Restaurant News in 2024 that slashing prices may boost traffic, but the restaurant views this tactic as "sacrificing margin from loyal customers while also attracting temporary discount-motivated customers with low recurrence rates." The chain's careful strategy has apparently paid off, as First Watch is back on the rise again, hitting the $1 billion mark in 2024 for the first time since its opening. First Watch also launched 50 new locations that year — bringing the total to 572 — with the goal of eventually operating 2,200 restaurants in the U.S.