This Is Hands Down The Worst Chicken Sandwich At McDonald's
McDonald's may be most closely associated with burgers like its quarter pounder or famous Big Mac (which, if you weren't aware, nearly went by a different name: the Aristocrat), but the chain has been serving up various chicken sandwiches for more than four decades. Though some are true delights for fans of all things fried, others are worth skipping on your next visit. That certainly includes the worst chicken sandwich on the chain's menu: the Deluxe McCrispy.
This conclusion comes from our ultimate ranking of McDonald's chicken sandwiches, which sized up six offerings based on taste, texture, toppings, and more. Even with this varied criteria, our reviewer couldn't find anything positive to say about the sandwich, concluding: "There wasn't really a single element I could say I enjoyed on my Deluxe McCrispy." Despite the chicken patty being "pretty decent," the toppings completely derailed this sandwich. Our reviewer described the tomato as "unremarkable," though that still beat out the lettuce, which he criticized for its lack of flavor and excessive quantity.
Meanwhile, our reviewer noted that he could barely taste the sandwich's plentiful mayo — and even when he could, he wasn't thrilled with the flavor. Altogether, it's easy to see why you should avoid this version of the McCrispy (which also came in last on our broader list of McDonald's menu items, ranked worst to best), especially when there are delicious alternatives available.
Turn up the heat for a better McCrispy experience
The simple sandwich solution for those who can tolerate a little heat? Opt for the spicy Deluxe McCrispy instead.
The spicy version of this sandwich scored second place in our Mickey D's chicken sandwich ranking, primarily thanks to the spicy pepper sauce that replaces the original item's mayo. While the rest of the elements remain the same, the sauce enhances the vegetables and bun enough to bring out the best of each while minimizing their less-desirable qualities. However, it's worth noting that the non-Deluxe version of the spicy McCrispy (which swaps out the tomato and lettuce for pickle slices) scored even higher, taking the top spot overall.
Though six different chicken sandwiches may sound excessive for a fast food burger joint, this variety may be a vestige of the chicken sandwich wars — and McDonald's ongoing desire to take advantage of the 2019 trend. The current iteration of the sandwich hit menus in 2021, though it only acquired the "Mc" two years later. So, the next time you want a McDonald's chicken sandwich, keep this review in mind and avoid the Deluxe McCrispy.