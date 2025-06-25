This Is Hands Down The Worst Chicken Sandwich At McDonald's

McDonald's may be most closely associated with burgers like its quarter pounder or famous Big Mac (which, if you weren't aware, nearly went by a different name: the Aristocrat), but the chain has been serving up various chicken sandwiches for more than four decades. Though some are true delights for fans of all things fried, others are worth skipping on your next visit. That certainly includes the worst chicken sandwich on the chain's menu: the Deluxe McCrispy.

This conclusion comes from our ultimate ranking of McDonald's chicken sandwiches, which sized up six offerings based on taste, texture, toppings, and more. Even with this varied criteria, our reviewer couldn't find anything positive to say about the sandwich, concluding: "There wasn't really a single element I could say I enjoyed on my Deluxe McCrispy." Despite the chicken patty being "pretty decent," the toppings completely derailed this sandwich. Our reviewer described the tomato as "unremarkable," though that still beat out the lettuce, which he criticized for its lack of flavor and excessive quantity.

Meanwhile, our reviewer noted that he could barely taste the sandwich's plentiful mayo — and even when he could, he wasn't thrilled with the flavor. Altogether, it's easy to see why you should avoid this version of the McCrispy (which also came in last on our broader list of McDonald's menu items, ranked worst to best), especially when there are delicious alternatives available.