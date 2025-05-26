The Ultimate Ranking Of McDonald's Chicken Sandwiches

In December of 2019, McDonald's introduced a new kind of chicken sandwich — initially the chain called it the Crispy Chicken Sandwich, but has since has rebranded it to the McCrispy. It's available in four configurations: plain, Spicy, Deluxe, and Spicy Deluxe. Whereas each spicy version includes a topping called Spicy Pepper Sauce, the deluxe sandwiches replace a couple of pickle slices with lettuce and tomato. The model for each of these items is very apparently Chick-fil-A, which has offered four similar kinds of fried chicken sandwiches since well before the advent of the McCrispy. Of course, these four sandwiches join two longtime staples in the McChicken and its spicy variant, adding up to a total of six chicken sandwiches on the McDonald's menu.

To find out just how the McDonald's chicken sandwiches stack up against one another, I ordered all six of them from my nearest McDonald's and compared them in a single sitting. Based on this experience, the following is the ultimate ranking of every item on the McDonald's chicken sandwich menu, from worst to best.