These 2 Common Ingredients Are Ruining Your Marinara Sauce

Marinara sauce is a fundamental building block of Italian cuisine, one every home pasta cook should master. Though it might seem like a simple tomato sauce, there are a few critical things you should do — and not do — to make the most of your next batch. One of the easiest is to avoid two ingredients that you might think are adding flavor but are actually ruining your sauce. These are dried basil and garlic powder, neither of which you should ever put in a marinara sauce for a variety of reasons.

The advantages of dried herbs and spices are obvious: They're affordable, long-lasting, and convenient for those times when your food needs a flavor boost. Still, not every herb is well suited to the drying process, and basil is among them. "Fresh basil gives marinara its signature aroma and finish," chef Matthew Cutolo of Gargiulo's told Mashed. In comparison, he noted that dried basil has a completely different flavor, which he describes as "more muted, even dusty."

From a pasta perspective, much of basil's appeal comes from its aromatic essential oils, which provide a freshness that contrasts with the rich tomato base. However, few of these oils survive the drying process, significantly changing the final flavor. This is one of the reasons that using the freshest possible ingredients is a key Italian restaurant secret you should use at home.