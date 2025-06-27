The Fast Food Shake That's Been A Trump Favorite For Years

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To say that President Donald Trump is a fan of fast food is an understatement. The President's fondness for McDonald's is especially legendary, and Trump has claimed that patronizing the restaurant reduces his risk of being poisoned or encountering contaminated food. He expressed to CNN's Anderson Cooper during a town hall meeting, "I like cleanliness, and I think you're better off going [to McDonald's] than maybe someplace that you have no idea where the food's coming from." While you can't argue with that practical logic, it's likely that the Commander-in-Chief has a genuine affinity for McDonald's fare, with a particular sweet treat ranking among his most-ordered items.

Jared Kushner, Trump's former advisor and current son-in-law, explained how he knew the President was on the mend after contracting COVID-19 in 2020. As recounted in Kushner's memoir "Breaking History" (via The Hill), "I knew [Trump] was feeling better when he requested one of his favorite meals: a McDonald's Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake."

Trump's love of McDonald's milkshakes has also been reported in other places. According to "Let Trump be Trump," a book written by two former officials with the Trump campaign, the president usually opted for "two Big Macs, two Fillet-O-Fish, and a chocolate malted" (via Eater). The book also claimed that Trump once abandoned a staffer at the restaurant because their own order was taking too long to complete.