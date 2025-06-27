The Sam's Club Bakery Perk That Outshines Costco

Thinking back to the days of childhood birthday parties, images of store-bought cakes or dozens of cupcakes coated in sweet white frosting might flood your mind. But at the time, you probably didn't think much about where those delicious desserts actually came from. Among the best grocery store chain bakeries for ordering a birthday cake are warehouse giants like Sam's Club and Costco. However, Costco can't compete with one of the perks that its Walmart-owned competitor provides.

Sam's Club offers extensive online ordering options for its personalized bakery goods. These include sheet (traditional and cookie), 10-inch layer, and two-tier cakes, as well as 30-count cupcakes. Cakes and cupcakes come in white and chocolate flavors, and sheet cakes can be made in marble. Additionally, customers can choose from a number of frosting, topping, and message combinations. This online system also lets shoppers see a preview of their chosen customizations.

At Costco, customers must go to the store in person to fill out a slip of paper with their choices and slide it into a big box. Unlike Sam's Club, the ordering slip doesn't allow for cupcakes or cookie sheet cakes, and you're limited to pre-chosen flavor combinations (white cake filled with vanilla cheesecake mousse or chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse). According to one YouTube user who went through the process, there's no way to track your order online once it's been placed. You just have to hope it'll be ready when you requested.