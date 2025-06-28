Soak Hot Dogs In This Pantry Staple For A Flavor Upgrade

A good hot dog can hold its own with a stripe of mustard and a soft bun — but a great one has an edge that elevates it from ballpark standard to backyard standout. To get there, you'll need an ingredient you probably already have in your kitchen: vinegar. It brightens. It sharpens. It's how pickles and tangy slaws cut so cleanly through the richness of grilled meat. And when it meets a hot dog, something delightfully transformative happens.

A quick soak in distilled white vinegar — diluted with water — wakes up the meat's savory sides. Start by simmering them in a zippy bath of 4 cups of water to 3 cups of vinegar. (This should accommodate around 20 hot dogs chopped into 2-inch pieces, but you may need to adjust the number of franks if you leave them whole.) Store the mixture — brine, hot dogs, and all — in a jar and refrigerate overnight. The result is a tangier hot dog.