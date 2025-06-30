This Historic City In New York Is Serving Up Some Of The State's Best Food

Kingston, New York, the Empire State's first capital, has emerged as one of the Hudson Valley's most exciting culinary destinations. The historic city attracts visitors with its charming 18th-century architecture and picturesque waterfront — but it's the bold, genre-blurring restaurants that give Kingston its distinctive rhythm.

In the Stockade District, Mirador transports diners to the southern coast of Spain. Its elevated tapas menu highlights dishes like mussels, sliced jamón serrano, and sheep's milk cheese paired with blood orange marmalade and picos (crunchy, rustic breadsticks). Meanwhile, in midtown, Lone Wolf playfully explores Pan-Asian flavors. The menu features bao buns stuffed with mushrooms and duck, crispy rice bowls with spicy tuna, confit duck leg with red curry, drunken noodles, and desserts like ube cheesecake, pandan crème brûlée, and hazelnut cake. The equally inventive cocktail list includes a sesame daiquiri, an umami-rich tomato martini, and an ube colada.

Sorry, Charlie, a laid-back bar with retro vibes, serves drinks like pandan Negronis, cucumber gimlets, and old fashioneds. Hungry patrons also nosh on favorite pan-style pizzas such as the White Flame with whipped ricotta, gorgonzola, chili crunch, balsamic glaze, and basil, and the Dat Dill Tho, topped with house-made dill pickles, bacon, ranch, barbecue sauce, red onion, dill, and Pecorino Romano.