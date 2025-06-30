This Historic City In New York Is Serving Up Some Of The State's Best Food
Kingston, New York, the Empire State's first capital, has emerged as one of the Hudson Valley's most exciting culinary destinations. The historic city attracts visitors with its charming 18th-century architecture and picturesque waterfront — but it's the bold, genre-blurring restaurants that give Kingston its distinctive rhythm.
In the Stockade District, Mirador transports diners to the southern coast of Spain. Its elevated tapas menu highlights dishes like mussels, sliced jamón serrano, and sheep's milk cheese paired with blood orange marmalade and picos (crunchy, rustic breadsticks). Meanwhile, in midtown, Lone Wolf playfully explores Pan-Asian flavors. The menu features bao buns stuffed with mushrooms and duck, crispy rice bowls with spicy tuna, confit duck leg with red curry, drunken noodles, and desserts like ube cheesecake, pandan crème brûlée, and hazelnut cake. The equally inventive cocktail list includes a sesame daiquiri, an umami-rich tomato martini, and an ube colada.
Sorry, Charlie, a laid-back bar with retro vibes, serves drinks like pandan Negronis, cucumber gimlets, and old fashioneds. Hungry patrons also nosh on favorite pan-style pizzas such as the White Flame with whipped ricotta, gorgonzola, chili crunch, balsamic glaze, and basil, and the Dat Dill Tho, topped with house-made dill pickles, bacon, ranch, barbecue sauce, red onion, dill, and Pecorino Romano.
Kingston, New York is a food haven
Many of Kingston's restaurants find inspiration in global cuisine. Las Camelias, a beloved Mexican eatery, pays tribute to Oaxacan cooking with tamales, tortas, chimichangas, and tacos filled with achiote pork, carne asada, chicken, and even chapulines (grasshoppers) and nopales (prickly pear cactus paddles). Los Jalapeños Mexican Grill keeps things casual and flavorful with shrimp tacos, flautas, and fresh guacamole served with warm tortillas chips.
Brickmen Kitchen + Bar, a stylish spot on North Front Street, showcases eclectic influences with dishes like chili relleno empanadas, Maine lobster tail, classic Italian pasta, sushi tacos, pad Thai bowls, curry stew, lamb racks, and high-end steaks. At Eliza, a European-style bistro, guests graze on artisanal cheeses, oysters on the half shell, fish and chips, cheeseburgers, and trout over grits. The Cornell, located inside the former Cornell Steamboat Company building, blends local heritage with global technique. Diners can enjoy mini lobster rolls, braised short rib quesadillas, and chicken Parm pizza before digging into sushi, handcrafted pasta, and signature dishes such as the Wagyu smashburger, kung pao chicken, and miso-glazed Chilean sea bass (which is notoriously expensive due to its rarity and laborious harvesting.
Kingston's food scene thrives on authenticity and creative freedom. Local chefs craft meals that reflect cultural traditions, regional pride, and a willingness to break the mold. Dining in Kingston is a journey that is rich with curiosity and grounded in skill, just a few blocks from the Hudson River's edge.