The Unspoken Rule Costco Customers Should Follow When Taking Free Samples

There are several perks that come along with a Costco membership. But perhaps one the most universally cherished is the access it grants card holders to the store's wondrous world of free samples dispersed throughout the store. It can feel like a tasty little treasure hunt for shoppers. For Costco workers, however, this has given way to a much less glamorous iteration of the same game: one in which they are left to find the remnants of free samples littered across the store.

Perhaps it shouldn't need to be said that Costco card-carrying adults also need to throw away the trash they produce in their pursuit of sampling. And yet, the need to voice this unspoken rule continues to come up. Folks who think this behavior shows disrespect to Costco employees even started a Reddit thread dedicated to the subject.

One disgruntled commenter called those who leave litter around the store "entitled brats." As several shoppers pointed out, trash cans aren't typically hard to find in the store. Some locations even place one or two in every aisle. That being said, whether there's one trash can or 100 of them, not properly disposing of the waste you make is just one of those things you should never do in Costco (or any other store). One Redditor chimed in with a merciless suggestion: "Memberships should be more exclusive and revoked for the people doing this."