The Biggest Mustard Recalls In US History

Mustard has a rich and exciting history spanning back to ancient times. This condiment also comes in lots of tasty varieties, with culinary applications ranging from topping dogs and burgers to marinating meats for maximum succulence. As such, it shouldn't be surprising that the global mustard market was valued at $6.87 billion in 2023, indicating a massive demand for this versatile condiment. However, with high production volume comes a risk of errors and oversights, which can lead to product recalls in an effort to protect consumers from potential harm.

We uncovered some of the biggest mustard recalls to hit the U.S. to better understand why and how product recalls happen. The examples in our list affected numerous states and involved large volumes of products. Different kinds of items are also represented, as the products include mustard-based barbecue sauce and salad dressing infused with hot honey. Food recalls in the U.S. are enacted voluntarily by manufacturers and/or distributors and are overseen by the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. While such decisions can be alarming, in many cases they result from robust testing and investigation aimed at keeping consumers safe.