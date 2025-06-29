The Pennsylvania Tavern With Civil War Roots That Should Be On Your Bucket List

In the same year that American colonists declared their independence, the Dobbin House was born. Built in 1776 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the quaint stone structure began as a family residence and classical school. Today, it stands as the city's oldest building — and one of its most beloved dining destinations. What began as a frontier home for Reverend Alexander Dobbin has become a carefully preserved historic site and restaurant.

Dobbin, an Irish-born Presbyterian minister, constructed the house to shelter his family and to educate young men. During the Civil War, the home was repurposed as a hospital for wounded soldiers. A crawl space tucked behind an upstairs bedroom is even believed to have hidden freedom seekers traveling the Underground Railroad. In the 1970s, a meticulous restoration revived its original character, showcasing native stone walls, hand-hewn beams, and seven working fireplaces. The house reopened as a restaurant in May 1978. It has also been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Dobbin House offers two distinctive dining experiences. The Springhouse Tavern serves hearty colonial fare in a casual, cozy setting. Homemade soups, crab dip, sandwiches, burgers, ribs, and steaks are among the eatery's many comfort dishes. The beverage lineup features old-school cocktails such as the fish house punch (a drink George Washington enjoyed), which is made with rum, peach brandy, and juices). The menu also includes local beers, hard ciders, spirits, and regional wines.