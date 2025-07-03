4 Michelin-Starred NYC Restaurants That Won't Empty Your Wallet

Think of a Michelin-star restaurant, and you'll likely see dollar signs. When it comes to New York City's offerings, this stereotype is more often than not a reality. Take Masa, for example. This three-starred Japanese restaurant is one of the world's most expensive eateries honored by Michelin, and is only a block off of Central Park. The cheapest meal there starts at $750 per person (a traditional Omakase), with more exclusive dining experiences easily running over $1,000. While your stomach will be thanking you, your wallet may be crying silent tears.

But, out of the 72 locations currently holding stars in New York City, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy less expensive fare and avoid the pricier and potentially overrated Michelin-star restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for tapas, Indian food, or a new twist on American classics, there's an option calling your taste buds. We've compiled a list of some of the best starred (but still accessible) eateries in NYC that join the group of Michelin-star restaurants in the U.S. that you can actually afford. Among them are Semma, Crown Shy, Oxomoco, and Casa Mono. Each has one star, which signifies high-quality cooking by chefs who use the best ingredients to produce consistently phenomenal dishes.