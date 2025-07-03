4 Michelin-Starred NYC Restaurants That Won't Empty Your Wallet
Think of a Michelin-star restaurant, and you'll likely see dollar signs. When it comes to New York City's offerings, this stereotype is more often than not a reality. Take Masa, for example. This three-starred Japanese restaurant is one of the world's most expensive eateries honored by Michelin, and is only a block off of Central Park. The cheapest meal there starts at $750 per person (a traditional Omakase), with more exclusive dining experiences easily running over $1,000. While your stomach will be thanking you, your wallet may be crying silent tears.
But, out of the 72 locations currently holding stars in New York City, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy less expensive fare and avoid the pricier and potentially overrated Michelin-star restaurants. Whether you're in the mood for tapas, Indian food, or a new twist on American classics, there's an option calling your taste buds. We've compiled a list of some of the best starred (but still accessible) eateries in NYC that join the group of Michelin-star restaurants in the U.S. that you can actually afford. Among them are Semma, Crown Shy, Oxomoco, and Casa Mono. Each has one star, which signifies high-quality cooking by chefs who use the best ingredients to produce consistently phenomenal dishes.
Semma
One of 2022's NYC Michelin star recipients, Semma is a Southern Indian joint in the West Village. Its chef Vijay Kumar is from the state of Tamil Nadu, and calls on regional ingredients, flavors, and family traditions in his kitchen. Many of the dishes on the menu are based on ones that he grew up eating — including eral thokku ($25), which are essentially spicy prawns. The chef moved to New York City and opened Semma in 2021 as a part of the Unapologetic Foods group, whose goal is to redefine Indian food. In the same year that Semma earned its Michelin star, Kumar also won the James Beard Award for Best Chef.
Semma is the only Indian restaurant in New York City with a Michelin star, and its cuisine comes with accessible prices. The menu is split into small, medium, and large plates. In certain combinations, diners could get one item from each category and still spend $100 or less (excluding tips). You could start with Kumar's childhood favorite mulaikattiya thaniyam (a mung bean salad), which costs just $12. Then order the $21 gunpowder dosa (a crepe-like dish made from lentil and rice flour). With $67 left to spend on large plates and drinks, patrons could order the kozhi allepey (a chicken dish) or kaikari kurma (squash), both for under $40. The rest of your money might be well spent on one of Semma's cocktails, which are Indian-inspired takes on classic beverages. The $23 Panakkaran Old Fashioned, for example, infuses the traditional drink with mango and smoked chile flavors.
Crown Shy
Next up on the list is Financial District eatery Crown Shy, which first earned its Michelin star in 2019 only six months after opening (and has kept it ever since). Originally founded by chefs James Kent and Jeff Katz, Crown Shy serves what New York Magazine calls "elevated barnyard dishes," including a grilled citrus chicken with its proprietary hot sauce for $45. A standout on the menu is its $28 sticky toffee pudding for two, served alongside a tart apple sorbet and vanilla chantilly.
Tragically, James Kent passed away in 2024 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 45. The kitchen is now managed by Executive Chef Jassimran Singh, who worked with Kent at Nomad and also happens to be the first Sikh-American chef to run two Michelin-starred kitchens.
Singh's creations featured on Crown Shy's menu are accessible enough that savvy patrons can choose an appetizer and main course for a reasonable price. One possibility is to start with the $18 gruyere fritters and then order the $48 pork katsu, which comes with gooseberries and a curry béarnaise. If you're looking to spend less than $100 (not including tips), that pairing leaves you with just enough cash to top your meal off with the sticky toffee pudding. If you want a cocktail to wash everything down, choosing a cheaper main course like the bucatini with lamb merguez (a kind of North African sausage) and mussels for $28 gives you the space to snag a $21 pear gin and tonic.
Oxomoco
Getting to this joint requires crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, but Oxomoco's Mexican dining experience is well worth it. Despite its casual dining room, Oxomoco has the honor of being one of only two Michelin-starred Mexican restaurants in NYC. Featured on our list of the absolute best Mexican food in the U.S., the eatery flaunts creative tequila and mezcal cocktails, tacos, and a brunch that's worth the trek across the East River.
Owner and Executive Chef Justin Bazdarich has roots in Kansas City, but attended the French Culinary Institute in New York City. In 2010, Bazdarich conceived of his first restaurant, Speedy Romeo, which specializes in unconventional wood-fired pizza (and has been awarded a Bib Gourmand by the Michelin Guide). After great success with Speedy Romeo, the chef opened Oxomoco in 2018.
Oxomoco's star dishes are its tacos, including artichoke, honeynut squash, shrimp, lamb barbacoa, and swordfish options. Two tacos cost anywhere between $24 and $29. For a real flavor explosion, choose the $27 shrimp tacos, which feature a fusion of Mexican and Thai cuisines. This would leave you plenty of room under $100 to keep sampling dishes like the eatery's $21 guacamole or $27 beef tartare tostada. And at Oxomoco, you can't forget to order a cocktail to go along with your meal. Besides the usual wine and beer offerings, the eatery serves up classic and guava margaritas ($17-21) and $21 frozen cocktails made with tequila or mezcal — and who can say no to a frozen drink?
Casa Mono
Sticking with foreign-inspired flavors, Casa Mono is another Michelin-starred eatery where you can fill your stomach without putting a dent in your wallet. Tucked into New York City's Gramercy Park neighborhood, Casa Mono supplies tapas inspired by Spain's Costa Brava region.
The restaurant has been open for over 20 years, but first earned its Michelin star in 2009. Andy Nusser, the executive chef, grew up in a small village in Costa Brava. As such, his menu includes tapas classics like patatas bravas for only $15 (which are among our list of Spanish tapas you need to try). Casa Mono makes dishes using farm animals that are butchered in-house. Examples include the eatery's crispy pig ears ($18) or pork sobrasada ($24). But, Nusser is also known for getting more experimental with protein offerings like sweetbreads ($38), which are paired with fennel and a Marcona almond vinaigrette. (For those who don't know, in the culinary world, sweetbreads are the neck, throat, or heart of an animal).
Tapas are traditionally smaller plates, so patrons can mix and match to create the perfect meal while staying within their budget. The most expensive items on the menu are the scallops and the duck breast (marked at $40), but bites like shishito peppers and pan con tomate are priced $15 and under. The $28 confit goat is another standout dish. Paired with the food is Casa Mono's extensive Spanish wine list, where glasses range from $12 to $28.