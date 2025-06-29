This Sweet Drink Is One Of The Best Gas Station Treats In New York
In our rundown of the best gas station food in every state, we celebrate a tempting line-up of pizza, snacks, and fried chicken, along with unexpected fare like shawarma bowls and Pad Thai. Plenty of sweet treats are also accounted for on our list, including a frosty delight courtesy of New York's iconic Stewart's Shops. With locations in New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, this beloved chain of family-owned gas stations offers more than just a fill-up, as customers can choose from a sizable menu of sandwiches, hot entrees, pastries, and more. However, if you're in search of a sweet yet refreshing beverage to keep you cool during summer, Stewart's Sherbet Coolers are the way to go.
The drink begins with a base of rainbow sherbet, to which Stewart's Juice Refreshers are added alongside a small portion of half and half. Sherbet (not to be confused with dairy-free sorbet) is typically made by combining puréed fruit and cream or milk, which gives the mixture a pleasantly smooth texture. Blending the sherbet with half and half makes for an even silkier beverage, while the Juice Refreshers (i.e., orange, apple, and cranberry juices, along with other flavors) complement the tanginess of the rainbow sherbet. In case you're wondering whether these chilly drinks live up to the hype, a Facebook commenter had this to say about Stewart's Strawberry Sunrise Sherbet Cooler: "I've tried it and it's sooo good. Very light and refreshing if you're not in the mood for ice cream or a shake."
Stewart's takes its creamy concoctions seriously
Given the chain's commitment to the quality of its creamy concoctions, it's not surprising that Stewart's started out as an ice cream shop. This commitment is also a big reason why Stewart's Sherbet Coolers really hit the spot. Stewart's sources the ingredients for its ice cream and sherbet from local suppliers and handles its own manufacturing and distribution, which allows greater control over quality. That may be why Stewart's Mint Cookie Crumble and Mango Dragon Fruit Sherbet snagged top honors in the 2024 World Dairy Expo's Best of the Best in North America.
You can't go wrong with a Sherbet Cooler on a sweltering summer day, but the rest of Stewart's ice cream selection is also worth checking out. In addition to cones and shakes, customers can order an ice cream flight with three flavors from Stewart's lineup, which includes Philly Vanilla, Chocolate Caramel Tornado, Maple Walnut, Cotton Candy, Colombian Coffee, and many others. The chain also offers dairy-free frosty treats in the form of smoothies, which feature strawberries and bananas. As a regional chain, not everyone gets to experience the bliss that is a Stewart's Sherbet Cooler. However, the gas station is definitely worth checking out if you come across one.